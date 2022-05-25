US President Joe Biden's version of BTS' "Butter" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon draws traction from K-pop fans

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS has become a household name in recent years. Each member has gained individual recognition for their outstanding talents and charming visuals.

The septet continues to break world records with every passing day, both online and offline. They are on their way to making the world a better place with their influential music.

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the American television series host shared a fun and light-hearted edit during the news segment of his show. Jimmy Fallon showed an amusing snippet of President Joe Biden, the POTUS (President of the United States), during his first trip to Asia.

The Tonight Show created an impressive edit with real clips of Joe Biden pieced together in such a way that he appears to be singing the K-pop boy group's popular track Butter.

ARMYs cheer on Jimmy Fallon's light-hearted edit of Joe Biden singing BTS' "Butter"

BTS’s global popularity has skyrocketed with thousands of fans entering the Bangtan world and becoming completely mesmerized by the group’s music productions. The septet’s fame scaled new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many netizens tuning in to hear the group’s music for the first time.

The release of Dynamite, the group’s first-ever English song, broke down language barriers and introduced a large section of the public to the septet’s addictive discography.

The success of Dynamite was followed by two more English digital singles, Butter and Permission To Dance, which were received supremely well. They continue to make people happy months after their release. The K-pop boy group’s performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards further established Butter’s status as an iconic single and it has since gone on to become a mainstream hit.

Thus, it was not a huge surprise when Butter made a surprise cameo during a news segment on the popular The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. American host Jimmy Fallon, a self-declared and certified ARMY himself, couldn’t help but bring up BTS while reporting on Joe Biden’s first visit to Asia as the President of the United States.

"Biden spent the weekend in South Korea and you could tell he really started to pick up on South Korean culture."

The Tonight Show’s impressive editing team made a hilarious edit related to Joe Biden’s visit to Asia. The show's staff pieced together real clips of President Joe Biden talking to create a fake cover of him singing Butter.

As soon as the edited clip was aired on television, fans took to various social media platforms to express their amusement and excitement regarding the snippet. Fans of BTS also credited Jimmy Fallon for the hilarious edit and began promoting the group’s upcoming anthology album.

BTS’ anthology album Proof is slated to release on June 10, 2022. The group has released the tracklist of the album which will contain 3 CDs, with Disc 3 only being available in CD version. The tracklist for the album has impressed many fans. The group is set to debut a new song titled For Youth, which is dedicated to the group’s fanbase ARMY.

