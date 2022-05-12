BTS melts hearts as upcoming track 'For Youth' is dedicated to ARMYs around the globe 

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has created ripples on the internet with the announcement of their upcoming album, Proof. While fans eagerly wait for the album’s release, the group has a small but meaningful surprise in store.
Proof will be a 3-CD album. Fans finally have the complete tracklist for each of the CDs, with Tracklist CD-3 only being available in the CD version. The third disc has many demo versions of previously released songs. However, the most exciting part is that the septet has included a brand new song titled For Youth in the disc, which is dedicated to their faithful fanbase, ARMY.
Fans get emotional as BTS's new track For Youth is written for them
On May 11, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC released the group’s third and final tracklist for their upcoming anthology album, Proof. The album’s Tracklist - CD3 includes demo versions of the group’s popular tracks such as I Need U, Young Forever, Jump, Spring Day, DNA, and more.
The album will feature three new songs that ARMY can look forward to. The group has also surprised fans by sharing that some tracks will only be available through the album and not be made available on digital platforms.
One of the new tracks, titled For Youth, has made fans extremely emotional as they have realized that the song’s meaning lies in the title itself. Since the album’s third disc includes For Youth, it is understandable that the new track will be dedicated to BTS’s fanbase, ARMY. While fans didn’t realize this before, the song’s title proves that it's dedicated directly to them.
ARMY is one of the biggest fandoms in the world and has become a well-known term internationally. The fandom is an abbreviation of Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth (ARMY).
After realizing For Youth was dedicated to ARMY, fans couldn’t help but express their excitement on various social media platforms. They began trending the song’s name and thanked the group for their heart-touching, sweet gesture.
Fans are very excited for Tony Montana
BTS has sent fans into a frenzy after revealing that the album’s Tracklist - CD3 includes a studio version of the song Tony Montana featuring group member Jimin. The rap song was produced by none other than group member SUGA and went viral after Jimin gave a special performance of the song during the group’s 3rd Muster. Fans will finally get the chance to listen to the duo's track.
The group's upcoming album Proof is slated to release on June 10, 2022.