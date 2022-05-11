Netizens express mixed feelings about BTS's album 'Proof' including song produced by Bobby Chung

Global K-pop sensation BTS is gearing up to release its upcoming compilation album Proof. The album is said to be an anthology album which will consist of three CDs with many different tracks, including three all-new songs that reflect the thoughts and ideas of each member on the past, present, and future of the group.

Bobby Chung is a well-known composer and guitarist in the music industry who was involved in a massive controversy in 2020. The issues surrounding the controversy began when a young woman committed suicide and blamed Bobby Chung for the act.

Later, MBC’s New Desk reported that the young woman’s family claimed that the accused was responsible for the woman’s death, including drugging her and then illegally filming and committing s*xual assault.

Netizens create a buzz on the internet after noticing Bobby Chung's name on BTS's Proof: Tracklist - CD2

The K-pop boy group's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, updated fans with new content regarding the group's upcoming new anthology album Proof. The agency released the album's Tracklist - CD2, which includes many songs ranging from Euphoria and Her to Jimin's solo track Filter.

However, some netizens began criticizing BIGHIT MUSIC and the group after noticing Bobby Chung’s name on the tracklist under the credit section of Jimin’s solo hit track, Filter. They stated that having Bobby’s name listed in the group’s upcoming album will negatively impact the group.

Meanwhile, ARMYs have flooded various comment sections supporting the group and the agency. Fans have sprung up to save the group and are stating that Bobby Chung worked on various BTS songs before the controversies came up.

They also stated that group member Jimin worked with Bobby on Filter in February 2020 while the accusations became public in November 2020. Fans are also stating that it is illegal to promote collaborations without proper credit.

The septet will be celebrating its 9th anniversary in June 2022. As stated before, the group thanked ARMY for their unwavering support and love. The BTS anthology album will embody the history of the group and will be released on June 10, 2022, as the group begins a new chapter.

