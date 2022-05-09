BTS's V and Jungkook top the list of Special Awards 'Most Handsome and Beautiful in the World 2022' online poll

BTS members V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, and Jungkook are in the spotlight yet again and are being praised for their ever-charming visuals. The K-pop idols recently topped the rankings for the Special Awards 'Most Handsome and Beautiful in the World 2022' online polls.

Since the group's inception, each member has been recognized for their unique and unparalleled abilities. The group members have also won various online voting contests and polls for different categories and maintained their status as no.1.

Notably, Jungkook and V have snagged the top rankings in various polls, including the recent Brazilian Entertainment site Dabeme Pop’s online contest.

BTS's V, Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo & more rank in the Top 15 of the Special Awards recent online poll

The online media platform, Special Awards, held its annual polling for the 'Most Handsome and Beautiful in the World 2022'. The online poll results were announced on May 9, 2022, and it comes as no surprise that the world-renowned K-pop idol V (Kim Tae-hyung) from BTS secured the first position and has been crowned the #1 most handsome and beautiful person in the world for 2022.

Over the last two months, people worldwide have voted for famous personalities they believe deserved the title of the most handsome or most beautiful in the world for 2022. As always, Asian artists dominated the list, with many K-pop idols and Korean actors making it to the high rankings.

These online polls are determined based on various interactions and trends on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. Following in second place is K-pop idol Jungkook from BTS, also recognized for his boy crush charms and matchless visuals.

Here are the other Top 15 international celebrities who made it onto the list of Special Awards 'Most Handsome and Beautiful in the World 2022':

Kim Taehyung (Korea) Jeon Jungkook (Korea) Tejasswi Prakash (India) Kim Jisoo (Korea) Kim Jennie (Korea) Ozge Yagiz (Turkey) Bright Vachirawit (Thailand) Lalisa Manoban (Thailand) Park Jimin (Korea) Win Metawin (Thailand) Jung Hoseok (Korea) Kim Seokjin (Korea) Kim Namjoon (Korea) Choi San (Korea) Lee Minho (Korea)

Meanwhile, K-pop singer V was also recently praised for his symmetrical face and charming visuals by South Korean surgeons in a video on YouTube posted by MARQ TV.

According to Dr. Lee Jae-jun, V is a three-dimensional treasure-class beauty. The surgeon continued to state that the singer’s facial attributes were unrealistically handsome and said to have a divine proportion with a mix that meets Western and Eastern beauty standards.

Edited by Suchitra