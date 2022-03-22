5 most viewed fourth-generation K-pop music videos as of March 2022

K-pop is usually divided into generations to have a clear demarcation between the top groups in every era. Usually, K-pop groups have a limited shelf life, but BTS has proven that theory wrong.

Since BTS' debut, the line between different eras has started to blur. Technically, a fourth-generation K-pop group would have to have debuted after 2018 to qualify for the title.

Their is stiff competition amongst the fourth-generation groups as they now wish to not only perform well locally in Korea but also have global aspirations.

YouTube views are one such parameter that truly shows how global a group really is.

Here are the 5 most viewed K-pop MVs of all time (March 2022)

5) ICY

In fifth place is JYP Entertainment's girl group ITZY, with their lead single called ICY from their debut EP It'z Icy. The video has over 242 million views. When released on July 28, 2019 the music video garnered 18.1 million views in 24 hours.

The K-pop song is an upbeat summer anthem that talks about the group's passion for making music. The group are known for their beautiful vocals and energetic dance performances.

4) DUN DUN

In fourth place is Yuehua Entertainment's girl group EVERGLOW with their song DUN DUN from the album mini-album reminiscence. Within 24 hours of its release on February 3, 2020, it accumulated 15 million views. As of March 2020, it has around 249 million views.

The visuals of this video are gorgeous and the chorus is very catchy. The group also capitalizes on the dark and girl crush concept that is very popular nowadays.

3) DALLA DALLA

Coming in third place once again is ITZY with their debut song DALLA DALLA from their album debut single album It'z Different. This EDM and hip-hop focused song was released on February 10, 2019. It received 17.1 million views within 24 hours and currently has around 294 million views.

This is ITZY's second entry on this list. This song introduced the world to the group and it focuses on how different they are from the other K-pop artists and talks about making their mark in the K-pop industry.

2) God's Menu

In second place is a boy group from JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids, with their song God's Menu. It was released on June 17, 2020 as the lead single of their debut studio album GO ALIVE. Within 24 hours, it had accumulated 5.6 million views but currently has around 311 million views.

This song uses food as a reference to allude to the addictive nature of the K-pop group and how once people have a taste, they cannot stop devouring it. They are the cooks who make their delicious discography.

1) WANNABE

In first place, to nobody's surprise, is ITZY's song WANNABE from their EP It'z Me. The song was released on March 9, 2020 and garnered over 11 million views in just 24 hours. The song currently has a whopping 426 million views.

This pop song focuses on the importance of having an individual identity and not being a copycat. Everyone is perfect as they are and they do not have to be anybody else.

ITZY has three songs on this list, a difficult feat to achieve, showing their immense popularity worldwide.

Fourth generation groups are doing immensely well for themselves, especially the girl groups as can be seen from the list above. The future looks bright for the upcoming groups as they now have a wider market to play in.

