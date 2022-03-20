Top 5 classic songs produced by BTS members

BTS members have been involved in writing, composing, and producing their songs since their debut. They also have a trusted in-house group of producers who have been helping the group in putting out their current hits.

A trait that sets them apart from other artists is that they've always been true to their art and fans. Oftentimes they've uploaded the draft or rejected versions of their released songs to show ARMYs the process behind making the songs.

Members have even hosted VLives to explain their thought process during the writing and production of their albums and have been completely transparent on the behind the scenes of such a messy process.

Although the rapline has had more experience with composing and producing music, the vocal line members have not shied away from the same. The best thing about BTS, as per their fans, has to be their grouo dynamics and the will to learn from one another and better themselves every day.

Top 5 ARMY favourites produced by BTS

1) Autumn Leaves/Dead Leaves

Autumn Leaves is produced by SUGA, who has taken part in producing various BTS songs. Not only that, he has also produced songs for other well-known soloists like Suran, IU, Heize, and more for which he has earned the title Min PD.

Other members of the group like RM and Jungkook have also taken part in writing it along with SUGA.

Autumn Leaves, part of their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 2, compares the drying out of love and passion in a relationship with the browning and falling of autumnal leaves.

It is a beautiful song about the fear of being left behind by the one you love but not having the strength to fight it anymore either.

SUGA posted an earlier version of the song on Twitter to the rejoicement of fans who could clearly see his vision while producing such a masterpiece.

2) Love is not over

Love Is Not Over was first released on the album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 1 as an outro, where only the vocal line took part in singing the song. An extended version was released on the compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever where all the members participated in the song.

The song was produced by Jungkook and he along with Jin, RM, SUGA, and J-Hope also have writing credits on it.

It encapsulates within its lyrics the pain of parting from a lover when the heart is not ready to let go.

"Love is pain after pain yeah. Goodbye is pain and more pain. I can’t do anything without you. Please love me, please love me, please come back into my arms again" is the English translation of the chorus by Doolset Lyrics which perfectly captures the emotions one feels when going through a break-up.

But this song doesn't just dwell on the pain of lost love, it also talks of moving on and not losing one's belief in love, because love is not over.

3) Boyz With Fun

Boyz With Fun was on their album called The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 1. It is produced by SUGA who also has writing credits on it along with RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, and V.

It is an uplifting song asking people to dance their heart out to the song even if one does not have any sense of rhythm. The song is all about having fun and enjoying your life without caring about what anyone else has to say.

The lyrics are funny and are meant to invoke the spontaneous side of people. Whenever BTS performs this live, there is a portion in their choreography where V makes up a dance on the spot and the BTS members copy it. They're asking everyone to live their lives doing whatever they love.

4) Magic Shop

Magic Shop is produced by Jungkook who also took part in writing it along with RM, SUGA, and J-Hope. It was released on their album Love Yourself: Tear. The song was inspired by a book by James R. Doty called Into the Magic Shop, which was also the inspiration for their FAKE LOVE teaser.

This was a song made for ARMYs to find comfort in. Lyrics like "On days when you hate yourself or want to disappear forever, build a door in your heart. When you enter through that door, this place will be there, it's okay to believe the Magic Shop will heal you" show the purpose with which BTS made this song.

They want ARMYs to have a safe haven to think about whenever they are tired. BTS also expressed to their fans that they believe in ARMYs power and strength to come out of any difficult situation because ARMYs are the ones who recognized how special BTS are and if they can give their all to the group then they can definitely do the same for themselves.

5) Tomorrow

Tomorrow was on the album Skool Luv Affair. It was produced by SUGA who had written the song as well along with RM and J-Hope.

This song is a social commentary on how people seem to continuously run in a rat race chasing an unreachable dream which might not even be their own. Every moment of every day is monotonous because of the way society puts pressure on young people to 'achieve something in life'.

BTS urges humanity to dream and live in the present. They ask people not to get caught up in the hopes of tomorrow and lose who one is today. They say that things might seem tough right now but "the dawn right before the sunrise is the darkest" and one must not lose hope.

Other notable mentions

This list would be incomplete without the special mention of the hidden track Sea from their album Love Yourself: Her. RM produced the song and wrote it as well along with his members J-Hope and SUGA. This song is only available on the physical copy of the album. RM kept the song hidden because according to him only the true ARMYs would understand BTS' emotions, sufferings, and pain that is detailed in this song. It's a special song close to the hearts of BTS members and they only wanted to share it with ARMYs.

