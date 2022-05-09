Why is BTS not attending the BBMAs 2022? K-Pop sensation expected to deliver virtual speech

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS has been a constant sight at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), making waves on the internet with their appearances and various wins in the award ceremony.

However, the group has decided not to grace the ceremony with their presence this year, as the members are gearing up to release their upcoming new album, Proof.

BTS expected to make virtual acceptance speech for possible wins

Ever since the septet made its Billboard debut in 2017, they have garnered a lot of attention, taking home grand prizes including Top Social Artists and putting on smashing performances at the ceremony. The group has enraptured the world with their endless talents.

This year, however, the group will not be attending the event, which will be held in Las Vegas on May 15. While fans and K-pop enthusiasts look out for their appearance on the red carpet each year, it turns out that they will have to wait for another year.

According to K-media outlets, the group will not be attending the BBMAs despite being nominated for seven categories. The reason behind their upcoming absence is because the group will be focusing on the production of its forthcoming album, Proof, slated to be released on June 10, 2022.

While fans are already aware that comebacks are a whole chaotic and busy time for idols, the septet will be buried under various teaser releases and promotions before and after the album's release.

The group’s upcoming album is much-awaited by millions of fans from around the world, hence it could be a bit dicey for them to attend the award show given that they won’t have much rest time.

According to previously announced nominations by Billboard, the K-pop sensation is currently in the running for seven awards, including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Selling Song (X2), Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song, and Top Rock Song.

Since BTS is the most-nominated artist this year, it will be quite exciting to see how many trophies the group wins.

The BBMAs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PT on NBC. The award ceremony will also be streamed live on Peacock.

Edited by Saman