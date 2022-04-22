×
Pink Sweat$ reveals he "would love to" work with BTS, especially Jimin

A potential collaboration might be on the way (Image via @pinksweats/@j.m/Instagram)
Shania
Modified Apr 22, 2022 02:09 AM IST
American singer, Pink Sweat$, has declared that he would love to collaborate with BTS, especially group member Jimin.

K-pop idol Jimin has spoken about Pink Sweat$ being one of his favorite artists in the music industry and often refers to him in various interviews with magazines.

Pink Sweat$ was recently featured in the online poster of the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festival and fans couldn’t help but express their excitement. They tagged Sweat$ and the K-pop boy group in numerous collaboration posts.

Upon hearing about the buzz, Sweat$ replied on Twitter by saying:

"Would love to work with Jimin and BTS".
Would love to work with Jimin and bts! 🙏🏾💗👀 twitter.com/drawing_clip/s…

Pink Sweat$ X BTS collaboration soon? Fans storm the internet

On April 20, the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festival provided an update regarding their star-studded lineup for this year’s jazz festival. A vibrant poster was released on social media that included the names of the global sensations who will be performing at the event in May. The list includes Pink Sweat$, Alec Benjamin, HONNE, Moonchild, and more.

The Seoul Jazz Festival, as the name suggests, is an annual jazz festival which takes place in the bustling city of Seoul, South Korea. The event spans two to three days, and famous international jazz artists gather in Seoul every May to perform their music.

Fan reactions

Fans were excited to see Pink Sweat$ in the artist lineup. BTS fans, known as ARMY, hoped that he could set up a meeting with the K-pop superstars, especially Jimin, and talk about a potential collaboration, since he would be in Seoul as it is.

Dear @realpinksweats, I've just heard you're gonna to Seoul for festival! Pls contact Jimin of BTS to make a collaboration, he's your big fan as you already know. Last week Jimin said he wanna do something new from now on. Hope we can get the beautiful collaboration JM and PS🙏 twitter.com/hacheodori/sta…
@drawing_clip @realpinksweats Although I'm not a professional, but I think their voices will be perfect together & the fact they're my taste.🤗
@drawing_clip @realpinksweats i love this idea! the collaboration would be really amazing. 💜💜💜💜💜
@drawing_clip @realpinksweats The combination of Pink and Purple!💜
@drawing_clip @realpinksweats Ohh yess please I want to see Jimin with Pink! Jimin spoke about him already and said he’s a fan 🥰🙏🏻
@drawing_clip @realpinksweats Jimin said in an interview he is a fan, that would be awesome if he could at least meet him and you never know after that. 💛

The reason for the sudden hype and requests for both artists to collaborate is because Jimin has spoken about Pink Sweat$ on various occasions. In interviews, Jimin has always mentions that he listens to Pink Sweat$.

host: what other artists are you listening to?jimin: pink sweats LET’S GO @realpinksweats 🙏🏻 who do i have to sacrifice? https://t.co/1eu8sCPT63

Soon after noticing several tweets posted by ARMYs, the American singer responded via a quote-tweet. He said that he would love to work with Jimin and BTS. His response sent fans into a frenzy and everyone's hopes have tripled.

@realpinksweats Let's get itttt😉twitter.com/PJM_data/statu…
@realpinksweats @pixiedustgoogie woaaaawwh woaw
@realpinksweats JIMIN!!! JAMAN!! JIMIM!!! JIMINIE!! JIMINSHHHHII!!!! JIMINAH!! MOCHI!! CHIMMY!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Please make this happen!!! @bts_twt https://t.co/8aAE0ov6Rp
@realpinksweats I really want Pink Sweat$ and Jimin to collaborate.I love your voice.And I love BTS so much.I look forward to the collaboration between the two.I look forward to hearing good news from you.🙏💜😍#PinkSweat$#JIMIN #BTS @bts_twt Jimin I see you 👀 https://t.co/qjJ6Nk1l92
@realpinksweats Oh pls do, jimin and jungkook have been recommending your songs lately ♡

Pink Sweat$ has interacted with BTS before

Pink Sweat$ has responded to ARMY's request regarding a collaboration with BTS more than once. Previously, he shared a video of Jungkook covering his song At My Worst and cheered on the K-pop idol. The American singer most recently collaborated with K-pop artist Somi and GOT7's BamBam which also created waves on the internet.

sing it Jungkookopen.spotify.com/track/0ri0Han4…#정국 #방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt @bts_bighit https://t.co/yHhUsjRus1

The 2022 Seoul Jazz Festival will be the first to be held in three years. Pink Sweat$ will perform on Friday, May 27 at the 88 Garden Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea. The event will be a three-day-long festival which will end on May 29.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee

