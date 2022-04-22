Pink Sweat$ reveals he "would love to" work with BTS, especially Jimin

American singer, Pink Sweat$, has declared that he would love to collaborate with BTS, especially group member Jimin.
K-pop idol Jimin has spoken about Pink Sweat$ being one of his favorite artists in the music industry and often refers to him in various interviews with magazines.
Pink Sweat$ was recently featured in the online poster of the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festival and fans couldn’t help but express their excitement. They tagged Sweat$ and the K-pop boy group in numerous collaboration posts.
Upon hearing about the buzz, Sweat$ replied on Twitter by saying:
"Would love to work with Jimin and BTS".
Pink Sweat$ X BTS collaboration soon? Fans storm the internet
On April 20, the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festival provided an update regarding their star-studded lineup for this year’s jazz festival. A vibrant poster was released on social media that included the names of the global sensations who will be performing at the event in May. The list includes Pink Sweat$, Alec Benjamin, HONNE, Moonchild, and more.
The Seoul Jazz Festival, as the name suggests, is an annual jazz festival which takes place in the bustling city of Seoul, South Korea. The event spans two to three days, and famous international jazz artists gather in Seoul every May to perform their music.
Fan reactions
Fans were excited to see Pink Sweat$ in the artist lineup. BTS fans, known as ARMY, hoped that he could set up a meeting with the K-pop superstars, especially Jimin, and talk about a potential collaboration, since he would be in Seoul as it is.
The reason for the sudden hype and requests for both artists to collaborate is because Jimin has spoken about Pink Sweat$ on various occasions. In interviews, Jimin has always mentions that he listens to Pink Sweat$.
Soon after noticing several tweets posted by ARMYs, the American singer responded via a quote-tweet. He said that he would love to work with Jimin and BTS. His response sent fans into a frenzy and everyone's hopes have tripled.
Pink Sweat$ has interacted with BTS before
Pink Sweat$ has responded to ARMY's request regarding a collaboration with BTS more than once. Previously, he shared a video of Jungkook covering his song At My Worst and cheered on the K-pop idol. The American singer most recently collaborated with K-pop artist Somi and GOT7's BamBam which also created waves on the internet.
The 2022 Seoul Jazz Festival will be the first to be held in three years. Pink Sweat$ will perform on Friday, May 27 at the 88 Garden Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea. The event will be a three-day-long festival which will end on May 29.