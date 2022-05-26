 5 most subscribed K-pop groups and artists on YouTube: BLACKPINK, BTS, and more

YouTube offers a lot to loyal K-pop fans. From spellbinding music videos to what K-pop groups have been up to, most content can easily be found on YouTube. It is also the easiest way for K-pop groups to interact with their fans and frequently entertain them with loads of content.

As a result, many of these groups have earned millions of subscribers who regularly binge-watch their videos. Apart from music videos, fans can find regular updates from the groups and individual members through vlogs, behind the scenes, performance videos, and even dance practice videos.

Many K-pop girl groups and boy groups enjoy their status on YouTube with the highest number of subscribers, with YG Entertainment's BLACKPINK leading the way.

Check out these 5 most subscribed K-pop groups and artists on YouTube that you should follow.

5 most subscribed K-pop groups on YouTube

5) TWICE

The JYP Entertainment girl group occupies a spot in the top 5, with 13.8 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. They opened their channel in March 2016 and have captivated the audience with their mesmerizing MVs, visuals, and vocals.

TWICE posts almost everything on their channel except the original MVs, uploaded under JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel. You can find everything on the channel, from behind-the-scenes to vlogs to YouTube shorts.

4) BIGBANG

Another YG Entertainment group on the list is BIGBANG, with 14.7 million YouTube subscribers since the commencement of their official channel. The second generation boy group is one of the most subscribed and loved K-pop groups to ever debut with their MV, BANG BANG BANG, which has 593 million views so far.

BIGBANG recently made their much-awaited comeback with Still Life and released an MV, which has garnered over 62 million views in a month.

The four-member boy group rarely shares videos on the channel. However, true fans can find many old gems from the early 2000s and cherish the second generation.

3) Officialpsy (PSY)

The Gangnam Style hitmaker secures spot no. 3 on this list with 16.9 million subscribers and counting. PSY launched his YouTube account in October 2010 and has since published several MVs, with Gangnam Style taking charge with 4.4 billion views so far.

PSY recently released a new album with multiple hits, fresh tracks, and MVs featuring artists like BTS' Suga, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Bae Suzy, etc.

2) BANGTAN TV (BTS)

The second spot is owned by the K-pop group and global phenomenon, BTS. The seven-member boy group under BigHit Music (HYBE Labels) opened its YouTube account in December 2012 and accumulated more than 66 million subscribers.

The Butter crooners are highly appreciated for their YouTube record since they do not post any of their official music videos on BANGTAN TV. Their MVs are posted on HYBE's YouTube channel, while the septet uploads the scenes, dance practice videos, and stage performances on BANGTAN TV.

1) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, continuously proves its worth through music and global influences. The four-member girl group is ruling YouTube with over 74 million subscribers so far.

The Pretty Savage performers made their YouTube debut on June 28, 2016. Since then, the K-pop group has posted their official music videos and dance practice videos. Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du by the group is their most viewed MV with 1.8 billion views and counting.

