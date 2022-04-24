TWICE becomes first foreign female group to hold a three-day concert at the Tokyo Dome 

K-pop girl group TWICE is all set to make history with three sold-out concerts in Japan's prestigious Tokyo Dome.

The nine-member group will kick off their Japan tour on April 23. Initially, the girl group was scheduled to perform on two nights, April 23 and 24. However, in light of the overwhelming demand for tickets, a third show was added. All three shows at the Tokyo Dome sold out in a matter of minutes.

TWICE has three upcoming concerts in Japan and two in the USA

The famous Tokyo Dome is one of the biggest stadiums in Japan, and has a capacity of approximately 55,000. TWICE has performed here previously in 2019. Some other K-pop groups to have held shows at this location include BTS, Girls' Generation, Big Bang, and Exo.

This time, the girl group is creating two records by performing at the Tokyo Dome. With three upcoming concerts, TWICE has officially become the first foreign female artist in history to hold a three-day concert at the Tokyo Dome. They are also the second female artist ever to achieve the feat, the first being the popular Japanese girl group, AKB48.

minton @jeongyeonjunnn



#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR_IN_JAPAN THIS IS TWICE'S CONCERT IN TOKYO DOME AND WE'RE GONNA WITNESS 3 DAYS WITH THIS KIND OF CROWD

Celebrating these feats, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment stated,

“Even including local [Japanese] artists, TWICE is only the second female artist in history to hold a three-day concert at the Tokyo Dome.”

Incidentally, the group also set the record for taking the shortest amount of time since their debut to perform at Tokyo Dome as a foreign artist. JYP Entertainment continued,

“After setting a new record back in March 2019 for the foreign artist who was able to perform at the Tokyo Dome in the shortest amount of time following their debut, has now set another new record.”

TwiceTheFeels @NJMSJMDCT_0928



@soompi TWICE IS THE FIRST FOREIGN FEMALE ARTIST. Even when other foreign female artists will achieve this achievement in the future, it will never change the fact that TWICE IS THE FIRST WHO DID THAT. THEY MAKE HISTORY AGAIN!

The girl group is on a roll at the moment and they will be making their way to the USA once again following the Japan tour. On March 30, The Feels singers announced an encore concert as a continuation of their “III” World Tour. They were originally scheduled to perform at Banc of California Stadium only on May 14. However, the huge demand forced them to add a second date, May 15. Tickets for both dates sold out in no time.

TWICE @JYPETWICE



2 shows SOLD OUT at Banc of California Stadium



ONCE, we'll make sure you have the BEST TIME OF YOUR LIFE at our encore concerts to return your enthusiastic love back🥰



#TWICE #트와이스

TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR 'Ⅲ' ENCORE
2 shows SOLD OUT at Banc of California Stadium
ONCE, we'll make sure you have the BEST TIME OF YOUR LIFE at our encore concerts to return your enthusiastic love back

With this feat, the group is set to become the first female K-pop act to hold two separate arena tours in America. They are also the first female K-pop group, and only the second K-pop act in history, to host a stadium concert.

