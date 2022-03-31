All you need to know about TWICE’s encore concert 2022: Price, tickets, date, and more

On March 31 KST, TWICE surprised fans by announcing an encore concert in Los Angeles. Ending their fourth world tour III on an extravagant note, the group will be performing at the Banc of California Stadium.

With a much bigger venue, the JYP Entertainment girl group has become the first-ever female group to hold a stadium concert in the U.S. The upcoming May concert is a special encore stage for fans who have supported the Scientist girl group throughout their journey.

The JYPE girl group will be performing at the stadium on May 15, 2022, giving fans one more chance to meet them in person. The members previously set a new record for holding the most-attended North American tour by any girl group in the history of K-pop too.

TWICE encore concert 2022: The talented girl group makes history by ending the tour with an encore stadium performance

ONCEs have an all-new date to meet their idols up close and watch them perform on a larger scale than ever before. TWICE will be returning to the U.S., specifically Los Angeles, to hold an encore concert for its fourth world tour III. The encore concert comes as a special gift for fans to commemorate the group's incredible reception in America during their previous shows.

JYP Entertainment has booked Banc of California Stadium for the encore concert. The stadium has a 22,000 seating capacity, although the actual capacity in terms of COVID-19 regulations hasn't yet been revealed.

With the confirmed venue, the record-breaking girl group has become the second K-pop group in history to hold a stadium concert in the U.S., only after BTS. Another feather to their achievements is their being the first female K-pop artist for the same reason.

TWICE @JYPETWICE



Finally



Swaying in ONCE's lights in Atlanta, TWICE felt so special



With ONCE's magical power beside our side, TWICE is invincible

We cannot express how thankful we are, ONCE



#TWICE #트와이스

_4TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’Finally #TWICE inAtlantaSwaying in ONCE's lights in Atlanta, TWICE felt so specialWith ONCE's magical power beside our side, TWICE is invincibleWe cannot express how thankful we are, ONCE #TWICE _4TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’Finally #TWICEinAtlanta 😎Swaying in ONCE's lights in Atlanta, TWICE felt so special✨With ONCE's magical power beside our side, TWICE is invincible🎇We cannot express how thankful we are, ONCE💗#TWICE #트와이스#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/FvxG4f40zC

TWICE Encore concert 2022 tickets, price, date, and more

TWICE will be performing the encore concert on May 15 at 7:30 PM PDT. Tickets for the show will open on April 6 at 3 PM PDT.

The concert also has a VIP package that gives fans numerous privileges and souvenirs.

TWICE @JYPETWICE #TWICEinUS



ONCE, How can we thank you enough for the love you've shown us? All moments in this US tour were historical for us.

With ONCE, we are never afraid to shoot higher than the stars

Truly, We'll meet again soon



#ONCE_Opens_TWICE_WORLD

#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR ONCE, How can we thank you enough for the love you've shown us?All moments in this US tour were historical for us.With ONCE, we are never afraid to shoot higher than the starsTruly, We'll meet again soon #TWICEinUS🍭 ONCE, How can we thank you enough for the love you've shown us?💕 All moments in this US tour were historical for us.With ONCE, we are never afraid to shoot higher than the stars💫Truly, We'll meet again soon👋#ONCE_Opens_TWICE_WORLD#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/7XCy1xiJvD

The VIP package includes access to pre-show Artist Soundcheck, one premium reserved level 1 seat, exclusive VIP gift items, a designated check-in and check-out section with event staff, early entry to the venue, an opportunity for pre-show tour merchandise shopping, and a VIP laminated pass and lanyard.

Live Nation K-pop, the concert tour company, also posted ticket prices at different levels. The highest ticket costs $199.50, and the lowest costs $59.50, excluding taxes and fees.

Fans can buy regular tickets here and VIP tickets here once ticketing opens.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment created and broke multiple records with its groups in 2022. The I Can't Stop Me girl group wrapped up their fourth world tour III last month, where it became the first female K-pop group to have seven sold-out shows across five cities in the U.S.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar