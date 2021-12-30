K-Pop band TWICE's album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3" rakes new success as they place Top 40 of Billboards 200

K-Pop girl groups legit define the terms 'girl boss' and 'girl power'. Each group brings different concepts, and obsession over these idols has been non-stop. There are over a hundred fanbases to these 100 more girl groups.

Recently, the K-Pop girl band - TWICE has seen a mighty rise in their popularity. This girl group was formed by JYP entertainment.

K-Pop band TWICE - Billboard Champions

Formed under one of the biggest entertainment agencies in South Korea - JYP Entertainment - this girl band has left no stone unturned. New to the game, TWICE has seen quick popularity in their careers.

The girls' third album, "Formula of Love: O+T=<3", reached Billboards Top 200 Album Chart for its sixth consecutive week. This is a weekly rating and ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

TWICE ANALYTICS 🔬 @TWICEANALYTICS



#36.



— It is now officially the Highest-Charting 6th Week Album by a Korean Female Act on the chart! 💗 🇺🇸 Billboard 200:#36. @JYPETWICE #FormulaOfLove (+48) — 27K sold 🔥— It is now officially the Highest-Charting 6th Week Album by a Korean Female Act on the chart! 💗 🇺🇸 Billboard 200: #36. @JYPETWICE - #FormulaOfLove (+48) — 27K sold 🔥— It is now officially the Highest-Charting 6th Week Album by a Korean Female Act on the chart! 💗 https://t.co/8r7FSDqH8T

The album placed number three in its first week since it debuted - making TWICE the first all-girls Korean pop group in history with two top 10 albums. The only other K-Pop girl band to be in the Top 200 for six weeks straight was BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM.

TWICE Charts @TWICEintcharts @JYPETWICE "Formula of Love: O+T=<3" is predicted to return the next week's Top 50 Billboard 200 chart at #32 with 24,151 units sold, +21.4k album sales and almost 4 million streams. .@JYPETWICE "Formula of Love: O+T=<3" is predicted to return the next week's Top 50 Billboard 200 chart at #32 with 24,151 units sold, +21.4k album sales and almost 4 million streams. https://t.co/z6v3TrxW9J

The group also made history in another Billboard Chart. They rose to number two on the Worlds Album Chart, winning 8th position on both the Top Album Chart and the Top Current Album Sales Chart.

From the world of TWICE's fandom

TWICE's fan-followers, known as ONCE, were enthrilled to see their idols making Billboard history in 2021. This third-generation girl band has proved themselves to be a class apart, bringing much success to the K-pop music industry.

Formula of Love: O+T=<3 was debuted on November 12 alongside a music video for its lead single 'Scientist'. The record also released the girl's first-ever English language single, 'The Feels', which became the band's first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, charting at number 83 in October.

🍸🎉 @popgirlsana @TWICEANALYTICS @JYPETWICE So proud of Twice! The best girls always work hard, release good music and never stop achieving new levels of legendary, because they really deserve it! @TWICEANALYTICS @JYPETWICE So proud of Twice! The best girls always work hard, release good music and never stop achieving new levels of legendary, because they really deserve it!

ash @ashluvscy TWICE this week on Billboard 🔥



Billboard 200

#36 FOL - 6 weeks🔺



Global 200

#128 The Feels - 12 weeks🔻



Global Excl US

#68 The Feels - 12 weeks🔻



Artist 100

#65 TWICE (re-entry) 11 weeks🔺



World Albums

#2 FOL - 6 weeks =



Top Current Album Sales

#8 FOL - 6 weeks🔺 TWICE this week on Billboard 🔥Billboard 200 #36 FOL - 6 weeks🔺Global 200#128 The Feels - 12 weeks🔻Global Excl US#68 The Feels - 12 weeks🔻Artist 100#65 TWICE (re-entry) 11 weeks🔺World Albums#2 FOL - 6 weeks =Top Current Album Sales#8 FOL - 6 weeks🔺

TWICE announced the dates of their upcoming world tour, which at the moment includes five North American shows. The all-female band is set to perform in these cities - Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta and New York in February 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

All that being said, this looks like only the beginning for this K-pop girl band. TWICE's fan following increases by the day, giving the girls motivation to do bigger things in the future. All the 'ONCE' out there rooting for them shows that this 3rd generation K-Pop group is a part of the big leagues.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar