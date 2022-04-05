×
TWICE quickly sells out its three-day '4th WORLD TOUR III' tickets in Japan, breaks record as the most-attended North American tour by a Korean girl group

A still of the K-pop group (Image via @JYPETWICE/Twitter)
Modified Apr 05, 2022 04:18 PM IST
Feature

Global K-pop phenomenon TWICE has once again proved its increasing popularity as concert tickets to the group’s 4th World Tour III in Japan immediately sold out within a few minutes. According to websites which were selling the girl group’s tickets, the servers, too, went down as fans rushed to purchase tickets.

2022年4/23(土)、4/24(日)開催🎉約2年ぶりの来日公演となる「TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR 'III' IN JAPAN」東京ドーム公演のONCE JAPAN会員先行チケット受付開始！詳細は特設サイトにて♪ 🔗特設サイトtwicejapan.com/feature/4thwor…#TWICE #TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/o0afrYKkgs

The upcoming concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan will be the group’s first performance in the country in about two years. Additionally, the group will be performing at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in May 2022. The record-breaking group has also become the first-ever female group to perform at the stadium for this event.

TWICE sells out concert tickets in Japan, servers break down due to online congestion

According to various ticketing sites, the K-pop girl group sold out tickets for all three concert dates at the Tokyo Dome as part of its 4th World Tour III, which will take place on April 23, 24 and 25.

Additionally, different ticketing website servers, too, broke down due to heavy online traffic from fans logging on at the same time as soon as the tickets went on sale. The concert tickets went on sale on April 2, 2022 and sold out quickly.

約2年ぶりの来日公演「TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR 'III' IN JAPAN」の独占生配信&ライブビューイング販売開始！■ #dtv 独占生配信video.dmkt-sp.jp/ft/s0007330■ライブビューイングliveviewing.jp/twice-4th/東京ドームにお越し頂けない方も一緒に公演を楽しみましょう♪#TWICE #TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR

Trying to accommodate as many fans as possible to see the girls live, JYP Entertainment added the latest concert date to the list after seeing an explosive ticket sale in the first two days.

The group celebrated the fifth anniversary of its official Japanese debut this year and has prepared various activities to celebrate with its fans. The upcoming concerts in Japan will be an in-person event which has increased anticipation as fans look forward to seeing the girls up close two years after their last concert in 2019.

「TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR 'III' IN JAPAN」オフィシャルグッズのライナップが決定！購入特典としてTWICEからのメッセージカードもありますので、この機会をお見逃しなく♪twicejapan.com/news/detail/951#TWICE #TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/6CzGyDswWQ

The group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, also revealed that the group will also hold an exclusive live distribution and live viewing sale of its 4th World Tour III for those who are unable to attend the concerts in Japan.

Additionally, TWICE-themed merchandise will also be on sale at the Tokyo Dome. Fans will be able to purchase the group’s customized light sticks, t-shirts, trading cards, photocards, limited edition DVDs and more.

TWICE become first-ever female group to perform at the Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium

The girl group is also gaining popularity in North America. On March 30, the group announced a special encore performance on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium.

The announcement comes after the success of its previous performances in the region. The group has broken records as its concert tour is now the most-attended North American tour by a Korean girl group in history.

The record was previously held by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, but TWICE surpassed the total number, as more than 100,000 fans attended the concerts in North America. This will be TWICE’s first-ever stadium show, proving that their talents have no limits and will continue to grow.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
