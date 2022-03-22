TWICE x LUX releases tie-up song Just Be Yourself 

Iconic K-pop girl group TWICE has dropped its latest promo single Just Be Yourself with hair care brand LUX. The partnership will come as a surprise to fans and has already created quite a buzz on the internet. The beauty brand released a special collaboration with the girl group on March 21, 2022.

The total beauty care brand LUX was developed by Unilever in 1925. Since its inception, the global beauty brand has offered women not just quality beauty products at economical prices but also numerous expressions of beauty and femininity centered around glamor.

TWICE models for LUX new campaign and releases promo single

The global beauty brand believes that a woman’s beauty should be owned by no one but herself. In a world where people hurl unnecessary judgements, the "LUX woman" should aspire to express her beauty and femininity as she wishes without any self-edits. LUX sees its products as a woman’s armor; a positive source of power and strength to reclaim her beauty and end judgements.

In the new LUX x TWICE campaign, the brand focuses on spreading the message of “be yourself” through the representation of the nine brave women. It also aims to encourage women to own their individuality and unique beauty, and wants as many people as possible to be confident.

Through the tie-up song, Be Yourself, LUX tries to further such feelings with the help of its Korean endorsement models.

Be Yourself represents the importance of having self-confidence and is a gentle song that encourages women all around the world to be themselves no matter how others perceive them. The track is a bright and refreshing melody that makes listeners realize the very essence of beauty and individuality.

Theme of the latest campaign

The theme color of the new campaign is pink, which is a symbol that breaks down all stereotypes in order to be self-confident. Styled in various pink outfits, TWICE members posed for the camera that captured their distinctive beauty and personality. The beauty brand also released nine individual shots of each member with different phrases assigned to each video.

LUX x Chaeyoung - PINK is Punk

LUX x Jihyo - Pink is Strength

LUX x Momo - Pink is Cool

LUX x Sana - Pink is Passion

LUX x Dahyun - Pink is Cuteness

LUX x Jeongyeon - Pink is Sporty

LUX x Nayeon - Pink is Fancy

LUX x Mina - Pink is Gorgeous

Lux x Tzuyu - Pink is Beauty

As of March 22, 2022, the campaign song Just Be Yourself is available to download on various music streaming platforms.

In 2022, LUX will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Japan, as a cosmetic soap for gifting. Since then, the brand has been researching Japanese women's hair textures and providing hair care products that aim to provide lustrous and healthy hair while responding to changing hair care needs.

The brand has also started its "BRAVE VISION 2030," which focuses on beautifying people’s hair and creating a society where one can enjoy their beauty.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee