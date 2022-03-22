×
Create
Notifications

TWICE x LUX releases tie-up song Just Be Yourself 

K-pop girl group TWICE (Image via @twicetagram/Instagram)
K-pop girl group TWICE (Image via @twicetagram/Instagram)
Shania
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 03:32 PM IST
News

Iconic K-pop girl group TWICE has dropped its latest promo single Just Be Yourself with hair care brand LUX. The partnership will come as a surprise to fans and has already created quite a buzz on the internet. The beauty brand released a special collaboration with the girl group on March 21, 2022.

The total beauty care brand LUX was developed by Unilever in 1925. Since its inception, the global beauty brand has offered women not just quality beauty products at economical prices but also numerous expressions of beauty and femininity centered around glamor.

TWICE models for LUX new campaign and releases promo single

The global beauty brand believes that a woman’s beauty should be owned by no one but herself. In a world where people hurl unnecessary judgements, the "LUX woman" should aspire to express her beauty and femininity as she wishes without any self-edits. LUX sees its products as a woman’s armor; a positive source of power and strength to reclaim her beauty and end judgements.

／✨#TWICE 🍭✨サラサラヘアで💇🏻‍♀️ #新曲 解禁✨＼実は...🤫LUX × TWICE コラボ動画のBGMは✨🪞TWICEの新曲🪞✨今回はTWICEメンバーの #歌声を載せた動画 を公開🎬💫リプの投票ボタンで新曲タイトルをタップ👆🏻もちろんわかるよね？！😆💓#LUXTWICE https://t.co/cuv8cr7Wfc

In the new LUX x TWICE campaign, the brand focuses on spreading the message of “be yourself” through the representation of the nine brave women. It also aims to encourage women to own their individuality and unique beauty, and wants as many people as possible to be confident.

Through the tie-up song, Be Yourself, LUX tries to further such feelings with the help of its Korean endorsement models.

Be Yourself represents the importance of having self-confidence and is a gentle song that encourages women all around the world to be themselves no matter how others perceive them. The track is a bright and refreshing melody that makes listeners realize the very essence of beauty and individuality.

Theme of the latest campaign

The theme color of the new campaign is pink, which is a symbol that breaks down all stereotypes in order to be self-confident. Styled in various pink outfits, TWICE members posed for the camera that captured their distinctive beauty and personality. The beauty brand also released nine individual shots of each member with different phrases assigned to each video.

LUX x Chaeyoung - PINK is Punk

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬🎸✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#CHAEYOUNG 's PINK is PUNK⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨🎸#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/KmY6QIec4n

LUX x Jihyo - Pink is Strength

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬👑✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#JIHYO 's PINK is STRENGTH⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨👑#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/eHzBFQepYt

LUX x Momo - Pink is Cool

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬🧊✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#MOMO 's PINK is COOL⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨🧊#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/AFWLzp1RVI

LUX x Sana - Pink is Passion

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬🌹✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#SANA 's PINK isPASSION⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨🌹#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/Ez2LlXToVD

LUX x Dahyun - Pink is Cuteness

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬🧸✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#DAHYUN 's PINK is CUTENESS⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨🧸#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/nPztZ2uiYN

LUX x Jeongyeon - Pink is Sporty

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬🛼✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#JEONGYEON 's PINK is SPORTY⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨🛼#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/6bbbl8HVU0

LUX x Nayeon - Pink is Fancy

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬🦄✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#NAYEON ‘s PINK is FANCY⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨🦄#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official #LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/CRiruDnLZG

LUX x Mina - Pink is Gorgeous

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬💎✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#MINA ‘s PINK isGORGEOUS⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨💎#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴💎自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/kBFqd5sJUq

Lux x Tzuyu - Pink is Beauty

#TWICE 個人カット解禁🎬🌈✨⋯⋯⋯⋯#TZUYU ‘s PINK is BEAUTY⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯⋯✨🌈#LUX でサラサラヘアに🧴自分だけの美しさに自信を持とう😉📢公式インスタグラムでも情報発信中！ぜひフォローしてね▶︎instagram.com/lux_jp_official#LUXTWICE #ラックス https://t.co/3owgsGr5RH

As of March 22, 2022, the campaign song Just Be Yourself is available to download on various music streaming platforms.

In 2022, LUX will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Japan, as a cosmetic soap for gifting. Since then, the brand has been researching Japanese women's hair textures and providing hair care products that aim to provide lustrous and healthy hair while responding to changing hair care needs.

Also Read Article Continues below

The brand has also started its "BRAVE VISION 2030," which focuses on beautifying people’s hair and creating a society where one can enjoy their beauty.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी