BTS’s J-Hope dancing even at The White House sends fans into a frenzy

BTS, the South Korean boy band, paid a visit to the White House (Oval Office) on Tuesday to address inclusivity and anti-Asian hate in the US with President Joe Biden. The septet and President Biden discussed anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion during the 35-minute discussion, as well as President Biden's recent trip to South Korea.

Following BTS' meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31, 2022. BTS demonstrated its worldwide prominence. Participating in press briefings and interacting directly with the President of the United States, the K-pop group garnered widespread accolades for its stance.

Amid this, J-Hope captured ARMY's focus by being himself. J-Hope is known to be incredibly lively and uplifting to those around him, and the White House got a glimpse of J-Hope's joyful vibe too.

BTS J-Hope had the brightest face when he walked into the briefing room. Along with the other members, he succeeded in brightening up the place. Before Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began speaking, he was completely invested and responded with facial gestures throughout the speech.

Fans noticed a few crucial times that highlighted the singer's genuine persona. Even during the meeting, J-Hope could not stop himself from striking the 'Woah' and doing a bit of dancing.

For some in the White House, dancing at a press briefing was unusual. ARMY couldn't get over the group's famous 'Happy Virus,' as he brought his unique flair to the scene.

Fans shared their reactions to BTS J-Hope’s evergreen dance witnessed at The White House

ARMY couldn’t wait to express their excitement over J-Hope’s dance at The White House. Here is how they reacted on social media:

Fans were delighted to see J-Hope’s bright and fun personality again.

What did the BTS members say at the White House?

Even during the group's visit to the White House, J-Hope captivated fans' emotions all over the world. J-Hope is among the group's most avid supporters, and he continuously demonstrates his affection for them.

Just before eldest member Jin went to speak, there was an incident that captured the eye of fans. J-Hope was observed offering his groupmate Jin a friendly tap on the backside as he was introduced. He sparkled across the briefing, his broad smile rarely departing his face. J-Hope's words had an influence as well.

As they left, J-Hope showed encouragement for a reporter who exclaimed 'Fighting' as the singers left. Upon finishing the briefing, the members headed to meet President Biden. J-Hope was seen with the greatest joy as the team walked toward the President in a video published by the White House.

Jimin also addressed the recent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, saying,

"We were heartbroken by the recent spike of hate crimes, particularly anti-Asian hate crimes. We'd want to utilise this chance to speak out once more in order to put a stop to this and support the cause."

Adding to this, member V said:

"Everyone has their own past. We hope that today is a beginning toward appreciating and recognising everyone as a valuable individual."

Even though the White House is the epicenter of politics and serious matters, BTS brought some liveliness while concentrating on significant issues.

