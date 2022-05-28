BTS is set to release upcoming music in collaboration with Hyundai and the FIFA World Cup

BTS is set to release new music this year, with the group's latest venture involving a partnership with Hyundai and the FIFA World Cup for Hyundai's Goal Of The Century campaign. This will be the group's new music after their comeback with PROOF.

Hyundai’s Goal of the Century is a worldwide sustainability project. The campaign aims to bring individuals together with a shared passion for earth and football. The group joined environmental projects as part of Team Century, Hyundai's ambassador list, prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There is not much information that has been disclosed about this highly anticipated new release. BTS also released a song and music video in 2020. The song has been promoted for Hyundai's IONIQ electric vehicle line-up.

It emphasizes the economy and adapts to individual & sustainable living. The contemplative lyrics from every member pointed to a positive future.

The group's upcoming Hyundai music is expected to be just as captivating. Fans are eagerly anticipating further information about the new songs.

More on BTS Hyundai’s Goal Of The Century Campaign

Goal of the Century, Hyundai's worldwide sustainability campaign, launched in April and will run through the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The competition will be conducted from November 21 to December 18.

The Dynamite artist will participate in Hyundai's aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2045 by supporting environmental projects this year as part of Team Century.

The group's leader and rapper RM also appeared as the narrator in a recent Hyundai Worldwide commercial for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The advertisement also includes and ends with Steven Gerrard, an English professional football manager and former player, promising spectators that big things are on the way.

In the clip, ARMY would recognize seven jerseys with the Dynamite artist and the digit 7, which represents the group. Jimin discussed why he chose the number 7 for his jersey and why it is so important to the group.

As explained, the significance of the number 7 is derived from the group members, as ARMY is aware. However, what makes it so essential is that they gather as a thriving, consolidated team. As Jimin stated,

“Each of us has his own unique strength, but these strengths only really become powerful when we put them together.”

Every member of the group brings a unique trait. Each member contributes their particular individual strengths to building BTS, through teamwork and communication. They have attained incredible success together because of their talents and variances.

The number 7 does not merely reflect seven individual people, but instead seven pieces that, when put together, have worldwide prominence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul