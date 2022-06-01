"He's more gorgeous than anybody else": BTS Jungkook commended by HYBE's creative director 

Korean media and fans have consistently commended BTS Jungkook's looks and fashion sense. His taste in clothing and hairstyles has caught the attention of many. It is safe to say that, Jungkook has distinguished himself as a certified fashionista.

BTS Jungkook's vigorous routine and captivating visuals have recently been lauded by HYBE's creative director Kim Sunghyun. According to him,

“Jungkook loves monochrome & he has a preference for active style since he loves to get his body moving. But once he is dressed up, he is more gorgeous than anybody else.”

The Korean media once also called Jungkook the 'Global Face Genius.' The singer's aesthetics and features are often complimented. Anyone who has seen Jungkook in person, whether a member of the KBS staff or a Vogue writer, cannot stop admiring him.

Meanwhile, he startled fans with an unexpected update. On May 31, 2022, Jungkook removed all of his Instagram posts, causing fans to speculate what caused the artist to do this on his social media. Since its start, BTS Jungkook's Insta has seen numerous waves, including some of the most liked videos, selfies, music covers, boxing training videos, his dogs, and a glimpse inside his lifestyle.

Jungkook's Insta was launched on December 6, 2021, and had one of the most unique usernames on the app. Jungkook used two letters for his nickname, 'JK,' having fans admire his creative ideas. On March 16, 2022, he changed the legendary username to jungkook.97, a mix of his name and birth year.

☻ @TIGERBUNNlES this doesnt change the fact that user thv and user jungkook.97 on intagram literally matched posts this doesnt change the fact that user thv and user jungkook.97 on intagram literally matched posts 😭 https://t.co/xORZrSiwbJ

Many followers teased that V, who already has a reputation for accidentally deleting Instagram stories, has taken over Jungkook's Insta. Fans rejoiced, meanwhile, when BTS member J-Hope posted a clip in which Jungkook's voice was heard in the background as they ate food. Jungkook stated,

“Even when I take pictures of food, there’s nothing I do with it.”

Fans took the video to assure followers that Jungkook was fine and that they didn't have to be concerned.

Meanwhile, BTS's private meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office was set for May 31, 3 p.m. ET. BTS briefed the press in the White House Press Room ahead of the meeting. The group has spoken to reporters about the White House's invitation to discuss Asian inclusion, representation, and anti-Asian hate crimes & discrimination.

MTV @MTV @BTS_twt has arrived at the White House – there to take a stand against anti-Asian hate crimes and raise the need for inclusion and diversity in the United States. .@BTS_twt has arrived at the White House – there to take a stand against anti-Asian hate crimes and raise the need for inclusion and diversity in the United States. https://t.co/LRuOa92Nn7

The briefing, headed by the 35th White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, was broadcast on The White House's official YouTube channel on May 31, 2:30 PM ET.

