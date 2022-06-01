Fans suspect a possible collaboration between Charlie Puth and BTS 

Over the years, K-pop superstar BTS has successfully added many celebrity fans to their list. From American singers Lizzo and Halsey to Hollywood stars like Simon Pegg, multiple A-list celebrities have hopped onto the BTS bandwagon.

Most recently, American singer Charlie Puth, too, has been dropping some hints, but it is unclear if the artist wants to collaborate with the septet or is simply admiring their worldwide talent.

Charlie Puth was seen sharing pictures and videos of the K-pop boy group’s recent visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, in addition to Asian inclusion. With the group making headlines, Charlie also shared group member Jungkook’s pictures on his Instagram.

These small bits of indirect interaction have made fans wonder and believe that a possible collaboration between the two mega-pop artists might be in talks.

Charlie Puth reshares BTS Jungkook's pictures on Instagram and more

On May 31, American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth was seen sharing multiple pieces of content on his official Instagram account regarding the K-pop boy group BTS. Charlie Puth shared a snippet of the group’s recent visit to the White House where the seven-member band addressed the issue of anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrated AANHPI Heritage month.

koo admirer @dreamjeons charlie puth liking jungkook's post and reposting bts at the white house.... 🤔 charlie puth liking jungkook's post and reposting bts at the white house.... 🤔 https://t.co/uVB7WQIe61

On the same day, the American singer also liked a post shared by group member Jungkook, who recently resumed posting content on his official Instagram account. The K-pop idol also happens to be a part of Charlie Puth’s mutual on Instagram and has recently created ripples as the singer might be indicating something special with these repostings.

Charlie Puth reshared Jungkook’s latest black and white picture that shows a busy street with people trying to get by and taxis driving around the city. Since the golden maknae is currently in the United States of America, the picture must be from one of the places he recently visited in the country.

heli🧚🏻‍♀️ @jeonsfairyy charlie puth reposting bts at the White House on ig and liked jungkook’s ig post of nyc which looks the same as his nyc pic…. ??? YALL THAT MEANS COLLAB charlie puth reposting bts at the White House on ig and liked jungkook’s ig post of nyc which looks the same as his nyc pic…. ??? YALL THAT MEANS COLLAB https://t.co/bzUv4Fr3ne

With these recent bits of updates, fans of the K-pop boy group and American singer have taken to various social media platforms to express their excitement at a possible collaboration between the two artists. For quite some time Charlie has been referencing the septet in his social media content, however, it is unclear if a partnership between Charlie Puth and BTS is in the making.

heli🧚🏻‍♀️ @jeonsfairyy why do i feel like that charlie puth and jungkook are probably shooting a mv in the middle in nyc with jungkook playing drums… i‘m scared for my life actually scared for the person i‘m going to become when they tell us about the collaboration why do i feel like that charlie puth and jungkook are probably shooting a mv in the middle in nyc with jungkook playing drums… i‘m scared for my life actually scared for the person i‘m going to become when they tell us about the collaboration

farah⁷🕊 @adoringlyjimin jungkook in nyc i forsee a feature Charlie puth in nycjungkook in nyci forsee a feature Charlie puth in nyc😨jungkook in nyc😨i forsee a feature

B | kinda ia @rosepetqIs jungkook and charlie puth in nyc? omg this can't be a coincidence they're really collabing jungkook and charlie puth in nyc? omg this can't be a coincidence they're really collabing

kaye @kayeisme so I guess the Yankees hat was a clue Jungkook was going to NYC. lol. hmm, so collab with Charlie Puth? 🤔 so I guess the Yankees hat was a clue Jungkook was going to NYC. lol. hmm, so collab with Charlie Puth? 🤔

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk Of all the photos Jungkook posted today, Charlie Puth liked just this one and also posted BTS at the White House on his ig story Of all the photos Jungkook posted today, Charlie Puth liked just this one and also posted BTS at the White House on his ig story👀 https://t.co/EWWYdU5s2h

Tak77 @Tak7720 @btsbaragi_jk isn't that why JK brought his drumsticks and flew to NYC before DC? Puth had posted how quiet NYC was during Memorial Day weekend. Puth's new song Left and Right has some drum beats.... @btsbaragi_jk isn't that why JK brought his drumsticks and flew to NYC before DC? Puth had posted how quiet NYC was during Memorial Day weekend. Puth's new song Left and Right has some drum beats....

Charlie Puth drops more collaboration hints

On April 28, 2022, Charlie Puth took to Twitter to tweet about a strange dream that included “BTS on Left & Right”. While fans thought that the tweet meant a possible collaboration between K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, BTS and Charlie Puth, the speculations were incorrect as Charlie Puth was working on a new song titled Left & Right.

Charlie Puth @charlieputh I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right ……………. I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right …………….

Though Charlie Puth’s track isn’t officially released and might still be in the process of production, many fans believe that Jungkook and Charlie might be secretly working together in New York as both posted pictures of the city on Instagram. Additionally, Jungkook was seen carrying a drum stick case while leaving Incheon International Airport for the US.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far