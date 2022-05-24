BTS' Jungkook makes cameo appearance as an animated character in Disney's award-winning TV series 'The Owl House' 

BTS’ Jungkook is making a huge impact not only in the K-pop music industry but also the entertainment industry in general. Western television series are increasingly getting inspired by the maknae and other K-pop idols. Disney’s brand new animated series The Owl House recently caught the attention of thousands of fans after featuring Jungkook’s animated persona.

K-pop idol Jungkook has become a household name globally because of his dazzling good looks, unparalleled talent, and charisma. The Stay Alive crooner has appeared indirectly in multiple popular K-pop dramas and American series including The Simpsons, Crash Landing On You, Hospital Playlist, DC’s Peacemaker, and many more.

Disney chooses BTS Jungkook's Butter outfit as inspiration for character in The Owl House

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, netizens began sharing video clippings and pictures from an episode of Disney's latest animated television series, The Owl House. To the surprise of many, one particular character resembled BTS Jungkook’s appearance in Butter's music video.

Designed to emulate Jungkook's Butter get-up, the character flaunted a purple sleek hairstyle with round hoop earrings. BTS' Jungkook has become the inspiration behind a Disney character, and fans could not be happier. Bo Coburn, the director and storyboard artist of the show, confirmed it by posting a story on her official Instagram. She said:

“I still can’t believe that Dana let me get away with this, but I’ll always be grateful. I’ve got to put in some of my favorite artists and represent the music and culture a tiny bit."

Bo Coburn is renowned for her amazing work on animated series like Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure and Trolls.

The Owl House has received praise for its engaging storyline and brilliant animation from both critics and audiences alike. The series also won an award at the 2021 Peabody Awards for building a “wildly invented other world that makes room for everyone."

Apart from BTS’ Jungkook. Shinee’s Taemin, Korean-American rapper Jessi, and BIGBANG member G-Dragon have also made appearances in The Owl House. Bo Coburn tagged the four K-pop sensations on her Instagram story and thanked Dana Terrace, the creator and executive producer of the animated series.

While it isn’t rare for idols to make cameos in K-drama series, it isn’t as common to see them appear in Western shows, especially those created by Disney.

Yet, this isn’t the first time that K-pop idols have appeared in children’s cartoons. In 2019, K-pop boy group MONSTA X garnered attention after making a cameo appearance on the Cartoon Network show We Bare Bears.

Meanwhile, BTS also made a surprise virtual appearance at the 2022 Oscars and gave a shoutout to Disney's Aladdin and Coco. Each member took turns describing their favorite Disney movie and applauded the entertainment company for its various productions.

There is no doubt that BTS's foothold on the global entertainment industry is strengthening by the day, and we might continue to see them in similar productions in the near future.

