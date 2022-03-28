BTS makes a surprise appearance at Oscars 2022 and shares its love for Disney and Pixar

K-pop phenomenon BTS recently made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Oscars. Whenever the world-famous boy group shows up, it’s always a good time, even if they appear for a brief period. At the 2022 Oscars, fans were surprised and excited to see the group holding a short conversation as they stated their favorite Disney and Pixar Movies.

The Oscars is a prestigious award ceremony that honors and celebrates the year's best films. The 94th Academy Award ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, awarded winners of various movies released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

BTS's short interview at the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars was held on March 27, 2022, and was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. An exclusive interview featuring the Butter singer was on display on the big screen after American entertainment and media company, Disney, won numerous awards at the ceremony.

The K-pop juggernaut made a special appearance in a segment titled 'Favorite Film Musical With BTS.' In the pre-recorded video, the septet shared some of their favorite film musical moments and didn’t hesitate to shout out movies from Disney and Pixar.

Jimin excitedly shouted:

“Coco!”.

Coco is a Pixar animated production film released in 2017 by Disney that narrates the story of Miguel. Miguel is a child who loves music and dreams of becoming a successful musician despite his family’s ban on music.

RM quickly expressed his love for the movie and commented:

"A real masterpiece".

According to the rapper, he enjoyed the film so much that he streamed it three times. He also added:

"And I also cried a lot".

BTS' V expressed his excitement about the movie and said:

"Truly Pixar is unbeliveable".

Next up, the group’s dance leader and rapper, J-Hope, revealed that his favorite movie is Disney’s Aladdin. RM once again expressed his excitement and gave a fun shout-out to Will Smith, who played the role of Genie in the production.

The 2019 film Aladdin is a story about a street urchin who meets and woos Princess Jasmine of Agrabah, with the help of a magical creature called Genie.

The short segment showcased how much the members appreciate Disney and Pixar productions. Jin also shared his views about the emotional authenticity of these films, showering Disney with praise:

“It stimulates emotions well”.

ARMYs react to seeing BTS at the 2022 Oscars

Upon seeing the iconic K-pop boy group BTS making a surprise virtual appearance at the awards show, fans went into a frenzy and created a buzz on the internet.

Soon enough, fans shared their favorite moments from the group’s interview and also requested entertainment moguls to make Korean films featuring the group.

BTS to travel to the US for the 64th Grammy Awards 2022

The K-pop stars will travel to the United States on March 28 at 7:40 pm KST via Incheon International Airport. They will take a connecting flight through Los Angeles and arrive in Las Vegas on March 29.

The group will be performing at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. They have also been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group performance with their hitmaker Butter.

Later on, the group will hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

The group’s agency has not yet confirmed whether J-Hope, who tested positive for COVID-19, will depart with the other members or come separately. However, BIG HIT MUSIC stated that J-Hope would join promotions next month after completing home treatment.

