 BTS' V breaks into Wikipedia's official list of the 'Top 20 Most-Liked Instagram Posts' 

BTS’ V (Kim Tae-hyung) is making headlines yet again by joining the ranks of other international celebrities for the most-liked posts on Instagram. The globally recognized K-pop singer has created a buzz on the internet after entering Wikipedia’s official list of the 'Top 20 Most-Liked Instagram Posts'.

Ever since the K-pop boy group announced their extended hiatus in December 2021, each member has created their own individual Instagram account to interact with and entertain fans. Since then, the boys have come up with creative Instagram usernames and broken several records on the social media platform for their engaging content.

BTS V's picture of Yeontan secures a position in Wikipedia's 'Top 20 Most-Liked Instagram Posts'

K-pop idol V’s Instagram account has been the talk of the town ever since he created his profile on the social media platform. The crooner has broken several world records in less than an hour, which is a testimony to his increasing popularity.

V has now achieved a new world record on Instagram and has been added to Wikipedia’s list of the 'Top Most-Like Instagram Posts' worldwide. The singer secured 20th position on the list and ranked alongside other global superstars like Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Billie Eilish, and more.

V's picture of his pet dog accumulates 19 million likes on Instagram (Image via Wikipedia)

V’s picture of his sweet pupper, Yeontan (also known as Tannie), was credited for this achievement under the post description list. The singer has posted multiple pictures of his dog on Instagram and Twitter showing his love and unbreakable bond with the adorable Pomeranian.

It goes without saying that ARMY enjoys seeing pictures of Yeontan and V together as they’re always up to something. Yeontan is universally loved by all fans and even the group members. V’s tiny furry friend is one of the most famous pets in the world and a celebrity in his own right. Currently, V's picture of Yeontan has 19 million likes on Instagram.

On March 28, 2022, BTS’ V uploaded another picture of tiny Yeontan to his Instagram story. The picture shows the well-groomed little pupper sitting on the floor and posing for the camera with his tongue sticking out, almost looking like he’s smiling.

Latest update picture of Yeontan (Image via Instagram/thv)

Latest updates on BTS' V

On March 2, 2022, V broke another Instagram record and became the fastest Asian person to reach eight million likes on Instagram. The K-pop idol uploaded a series of pictures to his official Instagram account in various chic outfits.

Within a few minutes, the singer’s photo dump went viral and set social media platforms ablaze. He accumulated eight million likes within three hours and 52 minutes.

BTS' V is certainly not averse to smashing records online and creating new ones. With his immeasurable popularity and the several accolades under his belt, he sure knows how to wield his brand power.

Edited by Siddharth Satish