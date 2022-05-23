BTS' Jungkook surpasses 20 million views on Instagram and becomes the "Fastest Asian" and "Fastest Person Overall" after Cristiano Ronaldo 

World-famous K-pop idol BTS’ Jungkook is in the limelight yet again to set a new record on Instagram. The Euphoria crooner has once again proved his title as the SNS King.

Jungkook recently posted an update on Instagram and since fans were missing him as he did not post any content for a while, everyone rushed to see his latest update and gained 20 million views on his new video.

Though the snippet lasted for about 10 seconds, Jungkook’s dark and amusing video went viral on various social media platforms. The Stay Alive singer has now also become the fastest Asian to reach 10 million views within three hours. Additionally, Jungkook has also become the fastest person globally to receive 20 million views this quickly, right after Cristiano Ronaldo.

BTS' Jungkook achieves more than 20 million views on Instagram within 24 hours

On May 23, 2022, according to various international media outlets, BTS member Jungkook proved his brand power yet again by becoming the fastest Asian to surpass 10 million views on Instagram and the fastest person globally to exceed 20 million views within 24 hours on Instagram.

After missing in action on social media for a while, K-pop idol Jungkook surprised fans with some new content on Instagram. On May 21, the DNA singer took to his official Instagram account and posted a snippet of himself sitting in a dark room and listening to music. The video hardly lasted 10 seconds with the crooner zooming in and flaunting his beady black-colored eyes.

As soon as Jungkook posted the video, fans sprang up to see his latest update and showcased their love by liking and viewing his new post. The idol currently has 10 million likes on his new post. Jungkook gained 3 million views within 30 minutes, which suddenly spiraled up to 10 million views in 3 hours, making him the fastest Asian to achieve this landmark.

Jungkook continued to flaunt his social media popularity and also became the fastest person globally, following the famous professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, to achieve 20 million views on the platform. Ronaldo previously achieved the feat within 2 hours while Jungkook took 11 hours and 35 minutes.

BTS Jungkook’s post continued to receive attention and crossed over 29.5 million views in 24 hours and reached over 30 million views in less than 25 hours. The video currently has over 32 million views after 48 hours, with fans continuing to shower him with love and support.

Meanwhile, on March 22, 2022, Jungkook was crowned a “young genius polymath” by the famous American music magazine Rolling Stone. As stated by international scholars, a polymath is an individual whose knowledge expands across various subjects and has limitless skills and talents.

With years of experience, it comes as no surprise that Jungkook can do anything he sets his mind to. While having 39.8 million followers on Instagram, BTS' Jungkook brand's power and popularity seems to only spiral with each impact.

