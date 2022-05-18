5 youngest male K-pop idols to debut- Jungkook, Taemin, and more

Audiences, both global and local alike, are well aware of the fact that the K-pop industry is not for the faint of heart. Many of our favorite male K-pop idols did not achieve success overnight. K-pop has become a global sensation thanks to its unique blend of catchy tunes, intricate choreography and visual effects, and an unceasing spectacle of skilled South Korean musicians who spend years developing their art in practice rooms and studios. It is thus well known that achieving success takes years and years of hard work and strenuous practice.

Many of our favorite K-pop idols debuted after years of hard work and sacrifice. They continued to work day and night to realize their aspirations and make their debut in the K-pop scene. Several of the industry's youngest male K-pop idols have made a name for themselves and amassed millions of fans after years of training.

Many of the upcoming young male Kpop idols still have a long way to go but with their sheer luck and talent, they will be able to hit the charts very soon. Having said, let’s have a look at this list of the 5 youngest male K-pop idols to ever debut.

5 youngest male K-pop idols to ever debut

1) SHINee's Taemin - 14 years

Phantom™♤ @5HINeeRise . The day that #Taemin dance #MOVE with male backup dancers for the first time The day that #Taemin dance #MOVE with male backup dancers for the first time 🔥. https://t.co/CHvO9itKYs

Lee Taemin, also known as Taemin, debuted at the age of 14 with the promising boy group SHINee under SM Entertainment. The South Korean singer, actor, and dancer has earned the title of "Idol's Idol" due to his many talents, which also includes being a top-notch performer.

Taemin became a trainee under SM Entertainment in 2005 and was selected because of his singing and dancing skills. However, a year after the big debut, Taemin got the opportunity to debut as an actor, which further elevated his success chart.

Known as the Dancing Machine, Taemin is also a renowned soloist in the K-pop industry with hits like Move, ACE, Flame of Love etc. On top of that, the 28-year-old is also a member of SM's latest initiative - SuperM.

2) ENHYPEN's Niki - 14 years

Ni-ki of ENHYPEN debuted in the entertainment world before the age of 15 with one of the most successful rookie groups right now. The Japanese-born Korean singer and dancer rose to prominence after appearing on the K-pop boy group survival show, I-Land.

ENHYPEN's Ni-ki debuted at 14 in November 2020 under BELIFT LAB, and quickly rose to popularity with his electrifying charisma on stage.

Ni-ki was in a group named SHINee Kids before joining I-Land, and he has also danced as a backup dancer for SHINee on several occasions. His talent and passion for dancing have won him titles such as junior Michael Jackson and Super Dancer.

3) NCT's Jisung - 14 years

NCT's Jisung is one of the youngest male K-pop idols to debut at an early age. The main dancer, sub-rapper, and sub-vocalist is also a member of NCT's sub units: NCT Dream and NCT U.

Inspired by SHINee's Taemin, Jisung was contacted by SM Entertainment after watching him on Dancing 9. He was later introduced as one of the SM Rookies in 2013 along with fellow members Mark and Hansol.

Jisung is a powerful dancer who specializes in popping and locking. He is also an accomplished vocalist and rapper. Songs like Don't Need Your Love and BOOM are examples of this.

4) BTS' Jungkook - 15 years

JUNGKOOK DAILY 𝄞ʲᵏ🦋⁹⁷ - REST @Daily_JKUpdate [MEDIA] “BTS Jungkook was the only Asian among the 43 celebrities in the world, proving the influence of a world star.”



The fact that he was the only Asian to be named side by side with 42 prominent superstars prove that Jungkook has a strong global influence and presence. [MEDIA] “BTS Jungkook was the only Asian among the 43 celebrities in the world, proving the influence of a world star.”The fact that he was the only Asian to be named side by side with 42 prominent superstars prove that Jungkook has a strong global influence and presence. https://t.co/lRTQzFdOlz

Jungkook of BTS is another of the industry's youngest male K-pop idols. The golden maknae debuted as a BTS member under BIGHIT Music at the age of 15.

Because of his numerous talents and traits, the singer-rapper-dancer has been dubbed the Golden Maknae. Jungkook, in addition to being a renowned Korean singer, is adept in video games, videography, boxing, painting, composing, and other activities. BTS' Jungkook, popularly known as the Sold Out King, is frequently identified as one of the most influential personalities and is widely regarded as the top K-pop star by many outlets.

The Euphoria singer also participates in writing, directing, and composing many BTS songs in addition to his numerous achievements.

5) GOT7's BamBam - 16 years

GOT7's BamBam debuted at the age of 16 making him one of the youngest male K-pop idols to ever debut. The Thai-born Korean rapper passed the JYP audition at the age of 13 and became a trainee.

The rapper is not just known as a fire machine on stage, but he is also adored by fans for his quirky personality. More than that, his influence extends to his home country, where the rapper is regarded as one of the most influential people personalities in the entertainment industry.

After his departure from JYPE in January 2021, BamBam embarked on a solo career and released riBBon, which was an immediate hit among fans. BamBam is all set to return with his incredible talent as GOT7 prepares for a comeback.

Edited by Babylona Bora