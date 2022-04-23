GOT7's comeback: 5 major hints you might have missed

GOT7's comeback is a hot topic among all K-pop enthusiats right now. With news of the boy band supposedly making their much-awaited debut after their departure from JYP Entertainment, fans are excited to see the seven boys back on stage once again.

Although the news has not been confirmed by the group, GOT7 members might have dropped several hints to tease a comeback. Many Ahgases picked out these hints and connected the dots, which might point to a confirmed GOT7 comeback.

GOT7 left JYP Entertainment after their contract ended with the agency in January 2021. Since then, the seven members of the group, namely Jackson, JB, Younjae, BamBam, Mark, Jinyoung, and Yugyeom, have been on their own solo journeys.

But it might just be time to see all the GOT7 members again with new music.

GOT7's comeback: 5 times the members teased new music

1) Spoiler King BamBam

Spoiler king BamBam gave multiple hints regarding his comeback with Mark Tuan as a subunit. However, he also dished on an OT7 comeback through his scripted tweets and statements. Recently, he posted a tweet and wrote "7," making all the fans suspicious.

Earlier, the riBBon hitmaker claimed that GOT7's comeback would definitely happen if all the members were present in South Korea. Luckily, all seven members have touched down in South Korea after their recent international activities.

2) Mark's recent dish to Harper's Bazaar

GOT7's comeback got a new light with the group's 28-year-old rapper dropping more information on the comeback during his interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

Upon being asked about the potential GOT7 comeback, he said that it was hard to gather all the seven members, but they had managed to do so. The American rapper also shared that they are doing it all for their fans.

3) New lightstick design

(ㅍㅅㅍ) @pbjy0922 "Do you know that

"ah..I don't know about Bambam anymore."



#JAYBsRNBxJinyoung #Jinyoung #진영 #박진영 #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official "Do you know that #Bambam spolied about GOT7's comeback month and new ahgabong design..? It's the first time I'm hearing this..Are we preparing something?""ah..I don't know about Bambam anymore." 🌴"Do you know that #Bambam spolied about GOT7's comeback month and new ahgabong design..? It's the first time I'm hearing this..Are we preparing something?"🍑"ah..I don't know about Bambam anymore."#JAYBsRNBxJinyoung #Jinyoung #진영 #박진영 #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official

It was earlier reported that BamBam, like the spoiler king he is, shared information on the new Ahgabong (lightstick) design. While the other members teased him by not claiming to not know about the information, many GOT7 fans believe that it is related to the comeback.

All seven members are now associated with new companies. GOT7's comeback as an OT7 will be a fresh attempt towards Ahgases. Hence, they are truly excited for new things, including a new lightstick.

4) YouTube update

GOT7 YouTube info (Image via GOT7/Youtube)

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot another hint regarding GOT7's comeback. Earlier in February, Ahgases discovered that GOT7's official Youtube URL has been updated.

The channel has not engaged in any official activity since the release of ENCORE and the group's farewell from JYP Entertainment. However, the URL which was initially redirected to GOT7 channel was random previously. But it has now been changed to "GOT7 still alive."

5) The maknaes ask JayB to join a dance practice

The GOT7 comeback suspicions grew more when BamBam and Yugyeom appeared for dance practice and also asked their leader Jay B to join them.

BamBam resumed his duties the other day by giving another spoiler to the fans. He posted an Instagram picture with the maknae and asked Jay B to join them quickly. The picture was captioned as: "Jaebeom-hyung, come quickly."

All these hints might soon turn out to be true. With the septet being engaged in different activities, it will be thrilling to see their latest music, its concept, and how different agencies would promote them. Ahgases are extremely proud and are waiting for GOT7's comeback news to come out soon.

Edited by Sabika