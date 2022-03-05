A possible GOT7 comeback soon? Fans are overjoyed to see Mark Tuan returning to Korea

GOT7’s Mark Tuan is back in town, with the K-pop idol being spotted at Incheon International Airport. This is his first time returning to South Korea since bidding his debut label, JYP Entertainment, farewell in January 2021.

The South Korean boy group, formed under JYP Entertainment, consists of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. They debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first extended play, Got it?.

The EP ranked #2 on the Gaon Album chart and #1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. Since then, the group has seen soaring success and broke several records during their days as a group.

"#GOT7StillAlive," fans react on seeing Mark Tuan return to Korea

After seven years of success, the K-pop phenomenon decided not to renew their contract with their management company, JYP Entertainment, and departed the agency in January 2021. There have been several allegations that the agency mistreated the boys, but nothing has been confirmed till date.

However, the members confirmed that they would continue as a group and produce new music and concepts for fans to enjoy. Since their departure, each member has ventured to explore their talents as soloists. Their last release as a seven-member group was ENCORE in February 2021.

On March 3, 2022, Mark Tuan arrived in South Korea after wrapping up his activities at Paris Fashion Week 2022. Fans of GOT7, known as Ahgases, believe that Mark’s return to Korea might mean that something special is in the works.

Obviously, Ahgases are overjoyed and took to Twitter to rave about the singer’s return. They began trending with hashtags and phrases like #GOT7STILLALIVE, Welcome Back Mark Tuan, and Mark Is In Korea.

𝙨 @XCIII9394 he’s just naturally cute🥰🥰



#MarkTuan #마크 #段宜恩 @marktuan Mark doesn’t even need to try but the moment he stepped his feet in Korea, his aegyo side is coming outhe’s just naturally cute🥰🥰 Mark doesn’t even need to try but the moment he stepped his feet in Korea, his aegyo side is coming out😂😂😂 he’s just naturally cute🥰🥰#MarkTuan #마크 #段宜恩 @marktuan https://t.co/0VCBe3f6tF

Chanis @Chanis79910346 he’s back to Korea !! #got7 That’s really surprisedhe’s back to Korea !! #MarkTuan I’m expecting something awesome is coming guys ! #GOT7StillAlive #GOT7FOREVER he might go to see other members too right ? That’s really surprised 😲 he’s back to Korea !! #MarkTuan I’m expecting something awesome is coming guys ! #GOT7StillAlive #got7 #GOT7FOREVER he might go to see other members too right ? 😍😍😍 https://t.co/ABER2w7Wro

샤리 🍀 @mt_xc3



Welcome back Mark & Stay safe during quarantine



#MarkTuan @marktuan



I dunno y bt Mark Tuan arriving in Seoul feel so surreal.Welcome back Mark & Stay safe during quarantine I dunno y bt Mark Tuan arriving in Seoul feel so surreal.Welcome back Mark & Stay safe during quarantine 💚#MarkTuan @marktuan https://t.co/TMC079bz0F

The excitement about his arrival has further solidified speculation that the septet might be preparing for a much-anticipated return to the K-pop music industry.

Hawk-eyed fans have been on the trail ever since the group left JYPE (JYP Entertainment). In a 2022 reunion via Instagram Live, Jinyoung promised fans that the group would certainly make a comeback, though he was unsure of when it might be.

Since then, fans have been eager to see them perform together. In January 2022, BamBam revealed that members were in talks about the group’s comeback and stated that he couldn’t disclose more information.

Speculation within the fanbase began to rise after they noticed that the link to GOT7’s YouTube channel changed to GOT7StillAlive. If these tiny teasers and speculations are true, it would mark an end to the multi-awarded septet’s absence that has spanned over a year.

BamBam returns with solo comeback

On January 18, 2022, BamBam released his new solo mini-album B with a music video for the title track Slow Mo. The track combines hip hop beats over an indie bass line and pop line. Additionally, the title track’s lyrics were written and composed by BamBam and American singer Pink Sweats.

The K-pop idol added six songs to his mini-album, including Who Are You featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi and Slow Mo as title tracks. Other tracks include Intro (Satellites), Subliminal, Let Me Love You, and Ride or Die.

