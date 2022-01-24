GOT7’s BamBam allegedly not allowed to film TikTok with TWICE and Stray Kids

On January 23, multiple fandoms united in criticizing JYP Entertainment for its behavior towards ex-artist GOT7’s BamBam. A clip from the artist’s fansign from his latest Slow Mo release started doing the rounds on Twitter.

In the fansign, the fan asked the idol why he still hadn’t posted a Slow Mo dance challenge with his close friends TWICE and Stray Kids. BamBam’s answer led to assumptions that the company doesn’t allow ex-idols and current idols to interact.

“Sometimes they allow it, sometimes they don’t”: GOT7’s BamBam on filming Slow Mo dance challenge with Stray Kids and TWICE

·͜· @bangcen2ries jyp not allowing bambam to do his cb challenge with his friends that's under his company hmm are you bitter that got7 won against ur company jyp not allowing bambam to do his cb challenge with his friends that's under his company hmm are you bitter that got7 won against ur company https://t.co/PviloDv91o

GOT7’s BamBam recently released his second mini-album B earlier this month. The title track Slow Mo gradually climbed up the charts while the idol posted a Slow Mo dance challenge on TikTok with different artists almost every other day.

Fans were curiously waiting for BamBam to release the dance challenge with his close friends from his previous agency, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and TWICE. The trio’s friendship goes back to their pre-debut days. Fans know the idols practically grew up together and trained together too.

When a fan asked if they would be treated to a long-awaited BamBam and Bang Chan interaction, in the form of a dance challenge, the former spilled some beans.

erine읏𔓘 | finals @skzvtluvr @hanjcake bambam said that jyp didn't allow him to make a tiktok with the jype artists coz he's not in the company anymore @hanjcake bambam said that jyp didn't allow him to make a tiktok with the jype artists coz he's not in the company anymore

Originally, a translation tweet that went around caused fans to lash out at the company because of BamBam's mistranslated words. According to them, the idol said that JYP didn’t let him film the challenge because he had already left the company. The user later deleted the tweet to stop miscommunication.

A better translation suggests that BamBam only referred to the process of filming as difficult when one is out of the company.

aMp_Bambam🦢 @snowice_amp To do a challenge with the idols in old company, it's quite hard to do. Sometime they allow to do but sometime they don't. I'm considerate to the old company because I already left that company. I didn't have spiteful thought. aeiaoey 🦢 @aeiaoey ตามนี้ค่ะ ตามนี้ค่ะ https://t.co/JOMmS6xwsy To do a challenge with the idols in old company, it's quite hard to do. Sometime they allow to do but sometime they don't. I'm considerate to the old company because I already left that company. I didn't have spiteful thought. twitter.com/aeiaoey/status… 🐍 To do a challenge with the idols in old company, it's quite hard to do. Sometime they allow to do but sometime they don't. I'm considerate to the old company because I already left that company. I didn't have spiteful thought. twitter.com/aeiaoey/status…

However, considering BamBam still has to walk on eggshells, fans lashed out at the agency and founder JYP. The alleged decision by the agency to not allow the GOT7 member to record it with Stray Kids and TWICE, who trained and debuted under the same agency, seemed obscure. This is especially strange when TWICE had participated in ex-JYP Entertainment artist, Somi's challenge.

❣️ ken ❣️ @_kennn04_ dw bambam, i’ll break chan out for you wait so bambam couldn’t do the ribbon challenge with twice and chan bc he’s an ex jyp idol ?dw bambam, i’ll break chan out for you wait so bambam couldn’t do the ribbon challenge with twice and chan bc he’s an ex jyp idol ? 😪😪😪 dw bambam, i’ll break chan out for you ☝️😌

Mari☾ 𓅪🦢🌻💚 @mary_drawing23 WHAT??? JYP didn’t allow to BamBam do Ribbon challenge w twice last time,now probably don’t will allow do SlowMo challenge w Bang Chan?!?! WTH? But twice did XO challenge w Somi, although she not in JYP like lol??? WHAT??? JYP didn’t allow to BamBam do Ribbon challenge w twice last time,now probably don’t will allow do SlowMo challenge w Bang Chan?!?! WTH? But twice did XO challenge w Somi, although she not in JYP like lol???

ًadu. @pjsracha jyp allowed somi, who left the company before debuting in itzy, to make a tiktok with twice, and now they don't allow chan and bambam to make tiktoks jyp whats not clicking jyp allowed somi, who left the company before debuting in itzy, to make a tiktok with twice, and now they don't allow chan and bambam to make tiktoks jyp whats not clicking

ja @jaacla WTH JYP NOT ALLOWED BAMBAM TO DO HIS CB CHALLENGE WITH HIS FRIENDS THAT UNDER HIS COMPANY WTH JYP NOT ALLOWED BAMBAM TO DO HIS CB CHALLENGE WITH HIS FRIENDS THAT UNDER HIS COMPANY https://t.co/FZhpK8FWTW

Fans even called JYP out for being petty and brought up past instances, such as the CEO unfollowing the idol after the news of GOT7 leaving the agency surfaced, along others.

🔗TURA PICK ME BAM♡༄ 💡♉ 🇳🇬❼𓅫 @ahgaminoz @7GotAhga7 You don't seem to understand how jyp works and how he has managed to save his reputation all these years. The gift he sent to Jaebeom? For show. The meeting with bambam? For show. Jyp loves to make it seem like he's on good terms with artists that left his company @7GotAhga7 You don't seem to understand how jyp works and how he has managed to save his reputation all these years. The gift he sent to Jaebeom? For show. The meeting with bambam? For show. Jyp loves to make it seem like he's on good terms with artists that left his company

In K-pop culture, idols from different companies interacting in a single frame is a rare sight. Much of it comes from strict agency rules. However, fans hope times change and see group members freely interact with each other.

Edited by Danyal Arabi