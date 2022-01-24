GOT7’s BamBam allegedly not allowed to film TikTok with TWICE and Stray Kids

On January 23, multiple fandoms united in criticizing JYP Entertainment for its behavior towards ex-artist GOT7’s BamBam. A clip from the artist’s fansign from his latest Slow Mo release started doing the rounds on Twitter.
In the fansign, the fan asked the idol why he still hadn’t posted a Slow Mo dance challenge with his close friends TWICE and Stray Kids. BamBam’s answer led to assumptions that the company doesn’t allow ex-idols and current idols to interact.
“Sometimes they allow it, sometimes they don’t”: GOT7’s BamBam on filming Slow Mo dance challenge with Stray Kids and TWICE
GOT7’s BamBam recently released his second mini-album B earlier this month. The title track Slow Mo gradually climbed up the charts while the idol posted a Slow Mo dance challenge on TikTok with different artists almost every other day.
Fans were curiously waiting for BamBam to release the dance challenge with his close friends from his previous agency, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and TWICE. The trio’s friendship goes back to their pre-debut days. Fans know the idols practically grew up together and trained together too.
When a fan asked if they would be treated to a long-awaited BamBam and Bang Chan interaction, in the form of a dance challenge, the former spilled some beans.
Originally, a translation tweet that went around caused fans to lash out at the company because of BamBam's mistranslated words. According to them, the idol said that JYP didn’t let him film the challenge because he had already left the company. The user later deleted the tweet to stop miscommunication.
A better translation suggests that BamBam only referred to the process of filming as difficult when one is out of the company.
However, considering BamBam still has to walk on eggshells, fans lashed out at the agency and founder JYP. The alleged decision by the agency to not allow the GOT7 member to record it with Stray Kids and TWICE, who trained and debuted under the same agency, seemed obscure. This is especially strange when TWICE had participated in ex-JYP Entertainment artist, Somi's challenge.
Fans even called JYP out for being petty and brought up past instances, such as the CEO unfollowing the idol after the news of GOT7 leaving the agency surfaced, along others.
In K-pop culture, idols from different companies interacting in a single frame is a rare sight. Much of it comes from strict agency rules. However, fans hope times change and see group members freely interact with each other.