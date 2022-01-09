GOT7's BamBam announced Global Ambassador for NBA's Golden State Warriors

GOT7’s BamBam just received the best New Year present- a chance to be the Global Ambassador for Golden State Warriors.

At Christmas, the Thai rapper revealed himself as a die-hard fan of the San Francisco-based professional basketball team Golden State Warriors. Little did he know that he would soon get this unbelievable opportunity.

GOT7's BamBam is a long time fan of Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry

The GOT7 member had shown his support for the Golden State Warriors during the voting sessions for the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game (the 71st NBA All–Star Game). BamBam had urged his fans to vote for his favorite player, the iconic Stephen Curry, who is a professional point guard in the team.

The popular K-pop idol’s admiration did not go unnoticed by the Warriors, or by the NBA. In fact, the official team retweeted the rapper just a few hours later.

While Stephen Curry’s high rank in the All-Star list may or may not be a result of BamBam and GOT7 fans’ hard work, Golden State Warriors has cashed in on this celebrity support. The team announced BamBam as its Global Ambassador.

On 8 January 2022, the K-pop idol shared the news with his fans, on both Twitter and Instagram. BamBam shared a photo of him donning a personalized Golden State Warriors jersey, which boasted the idol’s name and his birth year “97” on the back.

Giddy with excitement, BamBam promised to continue to be a diehard fan of GSW, and to support the team throughout the season. He also teased his fans with promises of more exciting surprises.

Not long after BamBam’s post, the Golden State Warriors too shared the news on their Instagram stories, welcoming the rapper to their fanbase, called “The Dub Nation.” GSW also shared the news on their Twitter handle.

Along with the team, the American R&B artist, and long time friend to BamBam, Pink Sweat$, also congratulated the GOT7 member. The latter is well aware of the idol’s long standing devotion to the basketball team.

Meanwhile, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will occur in Cleveland, Ohio, USA on 20 February 2022. Voting for the All-Star Game, however, began on 25 December 2021. A three-day event, the exhibition will feature 24 of the league’s star players, selected by fans' votes.

Early in 2021, all GOT7 members departed from their label, JYP Entertainment, following the expiration of their contract.

