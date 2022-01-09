×
Create
Notifications

GOT7's BamBam announced Global Ambassador for NBA's Golden State Warriors

The Thai member has been a fan of the team for a long time. (Image via Instagram/@bambam1a)
The Thai member has been a fan of the team for a long time. (Image via Instagram/@bambam1a)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 09, 2022 02:09 AM IST
News

GOT7’s BamBam just received the best New Year present- a chance to be the Global Ambassador for Golden State Warriors.

At Christmas, the Thai rapper revealed himself as a die-hard fan of the San Francisco-based professional basketball team Golden State Warriors. Little did he know that he would soon get this unbelievable opportunity.

GOT7's BamBam is a long time fan of Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry

The GOT7 member had shown his support for the Golden State Warriors during the voting sessions for the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game (the 71st NBA All–Star Game). BamBam had urged his fans to vote for his favorite player, the iconic Stephen Curry, who is a professional point guard in the team.

Merry Christmas❤️Starting the voting now!if you vote for StephenCurryyou'll know what's coming😏#StephenCurry #NBAAllStar https://t.co/78uSfjTmSm

The popular K-pop idol’s admiration did not go unnoticed by the Warriors, or by the NBA. In fact, the official team retweeted the rapper just a few hours later.

.@BamBam1A knows best!#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar twitter.com/BamBam1A/statu…

While Stephen Curry’s high rank in the All-Star list may or may not be a result of BamBam and GOT7 fans’ hard work, Golden State Warriors has cashed in on this celebrity support. The team announced BamBam as its Global Ambassador.

On 8 January 2022, the K-pop idol shared the news with his fans, on both Twitter and Instagram. BamBam shared a photo of him donning a personalized Golden State Warriors jersey, which boasted the idol’s name and his birth year “97” on the back.

Giddy with excitement, BamBam promised to continue to be a diehard fan of GSW, and to support the team throughout the season. He also teased his fans with promises of more exciting surprises.

Not long after BamBam’s post, the Golden State Warriors too shared the news on their Instagram stories, welcoming the rapper to their fanbase, called “The Dub Nation.” GSW also shared the news on their Twitter handle.

Welcome to the #DubNation fam, @BamBam1A!#BamBamxGSW twitter.com/BamBam1A/statu…

Along with the team, the American R&B artist, and long time friend to BamBam, Pink Sweat$, also congratulated the GOT7 member. The latter is well aware of the idol’s long standing devotion to the basketball team.

What if BamBam 2nd album includes a track featuring Pink Sweats 🤔 #bambam #got7 #pinksweats @BamBam1A @GOT7Official https://t.co/ls4lbS0SrF

Meanwhile, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will occur in Cleveland, Ohio, USA on 20 February 2022. Voting for the All-Star Game, however, began on 25 December 2021. A three-day event, the exhibition will feature 24 of the league’s star players, selected by fans' votes.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Early in 2021, all GOT7 members departed from their label, JYP Entertainment, following the expiration of their contract.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी