"33 years old and just played 36 tough minutes" - Steph Curry hints at the fact that he might be rested for Golden State Warriors game against Indiana Pacers

NBA and the Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, during the post-game press conference after suffering a defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers said that he is in doubt for the Dubs' next game against the Indiana Pacers.

Steph Curry and the Warriors embarked on a five-game road trip as they take on the likes of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. When asked about playing the second game of this road trip, Curry said:

“We’ll make the right decision accordingly."

When further asked about how his body was holding up after a grueling game against the Philadelphia 76ers where Steph Curry had a torrid night with only 18 points on 3 off 14 shots from beyond the arc, Curry said:

"Like a 33 year-old just played 36 tough minutes. First leg of a road trip. Obviously, the mind and the mentals are good around that and you just have to do what you need to do to get ready for games."

Should Steph Curry engage in load management?

The answer would be yes. Even more so once Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are healthy and fully fit for the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry is 33 years old and playing in his 13th season for the Warriors after being drafted by them with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

If you look at the games coming up for the Warriors, you have the Indiana Pacers and the Knicks up next with both teams languishing in the 13th and 12th spot in the Eastern Conference respectively. These are games that the Warriors should be winning without the exploits of Steph Curry.

Just after Christmas, the Warriors are embarking on a difficult run where they play the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets (twice), Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz. These are fixtures where Curry's presence will be needed for the Warriors.

This, coupled with the fact that Steph Curry hasn't played over 70 games in the regular season over the last four seasons, means that Curry does have the tendency to pick up injuries. That is the last thing the Warriors want at the moment with the team nearly having the services of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman again.

It is clear that the Golden State Warriors have championship aspirations this season and also have the capability to win the title. You don't want health concerns jeapordizing their campaign.

It is imperative that the Warriors do everything in their power to keep the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson full fit come the postseason. Those three hold the hopes of this franchise winning their fourth championship in the last eight years.

