GOT7’s Mark Tuan reveals why he chose high heels for Paris FW 2021

GOT7’s Mark Tuan was one of the unforgettable K-pop idols who turned heads at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. His iconic look consisted of a full-body leather suit complete with jeans, a zipped up t-shirt and a long jacket. However, the accessory that made the statement at the PFW was his inch-high black and transparent boots from Rick Owens.

Tuan trended for multiple hours on Twitter on 30 September 2021, as the idol-gamer-vlogger-soloist made his way to the event in Paris. Recently, the rapper has started promoting his latest single.

. @rearvocals who in kpop but it's mark tuan for paris fashion week who in kpop but it's mark tuan for paris fashion week https://t.co/ahzQ6s04Pu

Mark Tuan's Paris Fashion Week 2021 look: Breaking gender norms with high heels

In an interview with Teen Vogue about his latest solo single, LAST BREATH, Mark Tuan also revealed why he chose an unconventional style for the coveted Paris Fashion Week.

Among the questions regarding his future in GOT7 and as a soloist, Natasha Mulenga from Teen Vogue, asked the rapper about his decision to rock high heels in the event. Mark Tuan then revealed that Rick Owens contacted him first. Apparently, the latter sent a photo of a model clad in the outfit.

"[Rick Owens] actually sent us the look first, and there was a full-body leather suit with a coat on top and a beanie and sunglasses, and [the model] was wearing sneakers in the picture, and then we said, "Okay, that's a dope look."

Then when the brand delivered the outfit to him, he realized they had sent in two high heels in place of the sneakers. The heels were Rick Owens' signature all-black, silver and transparent style.

The rapper shared that he contemplated his decision regarding the outfit. Thanks to his best friend, fans were able to see Mark Tuan create an iconic moment by rocking high heels in an all-black leather outfit.

"At first I was really contemplating whether or not I should wear the heels, but my friends said, "This is fashion week. You’ll only be able to do this here. Show the world and make a statement.” I was like, "Okay, fine let's go for it.’"

Ahgases, or iGOT7s, were surprised seeing Mark Tuan walk without faltering even a bit in the high heels.

Meanwhile, the GOT7 rapper also revealed that he knows fans have been comparing him to other members, in a way. He is aware of the constant questions surrounding his endeavors as a solo artist (which did surface as he is the last member to release a solo project since leaving JYP Entertainment). To his inquisitive and loyal fans, he responded:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I hope they can keep their patience with [me]. I've been telling them: “Yes. Like, we're going to be releasing music real soon. The [solo] album's gonna come real soon.” But it's just a very long process and I'm trying to do this all independently right now. It's taken long, but we'll get there."

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul