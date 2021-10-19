What happened to Mark Tuan? GOT7 member's Instagram sparks concern among fans

Fans of GOT7 Mark Tuan are expressing fear and discomfort after the K-pop idol's sudden social media blackout.

Earlier today, fans discovered that Mark had cleared out all of his posts on his Instagram account and uploaded a single Instagram story with a vague, mysterious phrase. Many are hoping that the whole incident is a stunt to promote Mark's upcoming music project.

What happened to GOT7 Mark Tuan? K-pop idol uploads vague phrase on Instagram story

On October 19, 2021, fans of Mark were greeted with a sudden change in the rapper's Instagram account. As of now, it has been completely cleared. None of his old posts are available, and the K-pop idol has changed his account's profile picture to a simple black circle.

Mark's Instagram bio currently reads "DNA. One of Seven," of which the last phrase is a reference to his K-pop group GOT7.

What concerned fans the most after the account sweep, however, was the vague story that the singer uploaded some time around 8.00 am (IST).

Screenshot of Mark Tuan's story (Image via Instagram/@marktuan)

For music artists releasing a new project, it is very common for them to archive or delete their posts, and even post vaguely-phrased quotes on their social media. However, the element of uncertainty is always present, owing to the importance and awareness of mental health in present time.

With the presence of these factors (amongst other factors), the fans of GOT7 and Mark Tuan are not quite sure on what to expect in the coming days. Reactions to the sudden changes have been split, with many worrying about the singer's health.

lilly🕊️♡ | ia📚| @With_GOTseven7 my brain is so confuse rn, idk what's happening to Mark. Since he deleted/archived everything on his IG and he even changed his pfp into black, it refers to sadness as well. Again he updated story saying something like he's trying his best...... but dw guys it's just a spoiler ig my brain is so confuse rn, idk what's happening to Mark. Since he deleted/archived everything on his IG and he even changed his pfp into black, it refers to sadness as well. Again he updated story saying something like he's trying his best...... but dw guys it's just a spoiler ig

lai 🎨 @tuanofseven we don't know what's happening but we know you're doing the best, @marktuan . we're always here for you and pls don't let other people ruin your happiness ☹️ we don't know what's happening but we know you're doing the best, @marktuan. we're always here for you and pls don't let other people ruin your happiness ☹️ https://t.co/qbLi91r60O

mel; a se(w)ho-re⁹ ʚ♡⃛ɞ @zitaoscult please tell me mark tuan's only changing his pfp and ig feed and updating us with this in his ig story only cause he's about to drop something... please tell me mark tuan's only changing his pfp and ig feed and updating us with this in his ig story only cause he's about to drop something... https://t.co/Wwao71Zl49

Kei @taeloopz I don’t know what Mark Tuan problems right now but I do hope he’s okay. I am worried about him😭 Mark, just so you know. We, Ahgase are always by your side! I don’t know what Mark Tuan problems right now but I do hope he’s okay. I am worried about him😭 Mark, just so you know. We, Ahgase are always by your side! https://t.co/RHqXgXV1LO

stitch💙 @0619_stitchhh I don't know what happened. I just hope this is just some kind of a spoiler or smth. And I hope his okay. 😩Mark Tuan on IG. I don't know what happened. I just hope this is just some kind of a spoiler or smth. And I hope his okay. 😩Mark Tuan on IG. https://t.co/RiI5Abp718

Others have assumed that it's a promotion for his upcoming music project. While many are hoping that's the case, they are unsure of what to believe. Aiding this angle is a story Mark posted on October 16, where he seemed to hint at his upcoming solo project.

Recently, Mark collaborated with Korean singer BIBI for an OST that was featured in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Rings.

After GOT7's departure from JYP Entertainment, members of the group have remained together, despite all of them having signed up under different entertainment labels.

Also Read

Yugyeom and Jay B have signed to different labels owned by Jay Park, AOMG and H1GHR Music, respectively. Bambam is currently under ABYSS Company and Jinyoung is signed to BH Entertainment. GOT7's Youngjae has signed with Sublime Artist Agency, while Jackson has his own label TEAM WANG, which is partnered with Sublime.

Mark is currently signed up with Creative Artists Agency, an American entertainment label.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan