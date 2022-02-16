JAY B joins the GOT7 mentor line, to judge new boy group survival show

GOT7’s leader JAY B has officially joined the group’s mentor hyung line, as he was revealed as one of the mentors of IST Entertainment’s upcoming boy group survival show. Titled THE ORIGIN - A, B or What?, the show will have 13 trainees battling it out for a chance to debut under the company.

JAY B is now joined by Jackson Wang and Mark Tuan, who have mentored trainees on various shows in the past. Ahgases also connected the dots that the schedule the idol was talking about on his radio show was for the reality show.

New boy group survival show reveals mentors: GOT7’s JAY B, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, and more

In a preview teaser for THE ORIGIN - A, B or What?, JAY B, along with INFINITE’s leader Sunggyu, Minzy, and Just Jerk’s Kwak Yoon-young and Hwang Gyu-hong, were announced as mentors. The survival show is produced by Kakao Entertainment and Sony Music Solutions. It will have 13 trainees who will battle it out, showcasing their talents in a bid to debut under IST Entertainment.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the unique balance game concept of the show. INFINITE’s leader Sunggyu and Minzy expressed how impressed they were with the concept. In the middle of montages showing trainees performing, JAY B said,

"I’m planning on observing [the trainees] as keenly as possible.”

Just Jerk’s Kwak Yoon-young also said,

“I think everyone will showcase a different charm so I’m looking forward to a wide variety of aspects.”

The video also shows mentors, called “balancers” in the show, making decisions to pick ‘Ace’ and ‘Death’ trainees. The Ace would be given various benefits that his team could enjoy, whereas a Death trainee would be eliminated.

Fans of the mentors were excited to see them unveil another side of theirs besides just being an artist. GOT7’s fandom, Ahgases especially, was thrilled to see JAY B working in different territories since he joined H1GHR MUSIC. The leader released two albums as a solo artist and has even hosted radio shows.

ᴋʏ @bbamskrrt GOT7 has:

-vocal line

-rap line

-dance line

-visual line

-actor line

-Genie roof hitter line

-magazine cover line

-OST singer line

-ambassador line

-CEO line

-Netflix line

-Olympics line

-Marvel line

and now a MENTOR LINE.



Fans were excited to find out that JAYB and Sunggyu would be showcasing a whole new side of theirs as mentors on the survival show. While at JYP Entertainment, GOT7’s Jackson Wang was a mentor on the Chinese boy group survival show Idol Producer. Meanwhile, Mark Tuan was a special mentor on another Chinese show called All for One.

The ORIGIN - A, B, or What? will premiere on February 26 at 5 PM KST and airs on MBN and Kakao TV every Saturday. It will also be broadcast on 1TheK YouTube channel.

