JAY B joins the GOT7 mentor line, to judge new boy group survival show

GOT7&#039;s leader and H1GHR MUSIC&#039;s artist JAY B (Screenshot via 1TheK/YouTube)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 06:19 PM IST
GOT7’s leader JAY B has officially joined the group’s mentor hyung line, as he was revealed as one of the mentors of IST Entertainment’s upcoming boy group survival show. Titled THE ORIGIN - A, B or What?, the show will have 13 trainees battling it out for a chance to debut under the company.

JAY B is now joined by Jackson Wang and Mark Tuan, who have mentored trainees on various shows in the past. Ahgases also connected the dots that the schedule the idol was talking about on his radio show was for the reality show.

GOT7 IDOL MENTOR LINE 💚 https://t.co/9NhkvcujI8

New boy group survival show reveals mentors: GOT7’s JAY B, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, and more

In a preview teaser for THE ORIGIN - A, B or What?, JAY B, along with INFINITE’s leader Sunggyu, Minzy, and Just Jerk’s Kwak Yoon-young and Hwang Gyu-hong, were announced as mentors. The survival show is produced by Kakao Entertainment and Sony Music Solutions. It will have 13 trainees who will battle it out, showcasing their talents in a bid to debut under IST Entertainment.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the unique balance game concept of the show. INFINITE’s leader Sunggyu and Minzy expressed how impressed they were with the concept. In the middle of montages showing trainees performing, JAY B said,

"I’m planning on observing [the trainees] as keenly as possible.”

Just Jerk’s Kwak Yoon-young also said,

“I think everyone will showcase a different charm so I’m looking forward to a wide variety of aspects.”

The video also shows mentors, called “balancers” in the show, making decisions to pick ‘Ace’ and ‘Death’ trainees. The Ace would be given various benefits that his team could enjoy, whereas a Death trainee would be eliminated.

[🎥][#THEORIGIN] 시그널송 ‘RUN’ Performance｜밸런스 서바이벌 오디션 THE ORIGIN A, B, Or What?➫ youtu.be/pLtt63xaw_E26 Feb, 2022#THEORIGIN_ABOrWhat#배현준 #최진욱 #정준호 #정승환#강대현 #김민서 #김연규 #오준석#박재훈 #류준민 #석락원 #원빈 #양동화 https://t.co/X1FQp52P5L

Fans of the mentors were excited to see them unveil another side of theirs besides just being an artist. GOT7’s fandom, Ahgases especially, was thrilled to see JAY B working in different territories since he joined H1GHR MUSIC. The leader released two albums as a solo artist and has even hosted radio shows.

GOT7 has:-vocal line-rap line-dance line-visual line-actor line-Genie roof hitter line-magazine cover line-OST singer line-ambassador line-CEO line-Netflix line-Olympics line-Marvel lineand now a MENTOR LINE. GOT7 IS INDEED AN ALL ROUNDER!! https://t.co/h274ZYpN4D
being mentored by got7's mentor line? that's the dream. https://t.co/WZCaHxkfj9
GOT7 really starting The mentor line in the group now👌🏽 twitter.com/PhNex7/status/…

Fans were excited to find out that JAYB and Sunggyu would be showcasing a whole new side of theirs as mentors on the survival show. While at JYP Entertainment, GOT7’s Jackson Wang was a mentor on the Chinese boy group survival show Idol Producer. Meanwhile, Mark Tuan was a special mentor on another Chinese show called All for One.

ALL ABOUT "THE ORIGIN" [OFFICIAL FACTS ONLY] ─a thread#THEORIGIN #디오리진 #THEORIGIN_ABorWhat https://t.co/tuBoCojyr8
The ORIGIN - A, B, or What? will premiere on February 26 at 5 PM KST and airs on MBN and Kakao TV every Saturday. It will also be broadcast on 1TheK YouTube channel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
