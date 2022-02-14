×
Create
Notifications

SHINee’s Taemin voted as “Valentine’s Boy” for 2022

A still of the K-pop idol (Image via Instagram/@Im_Itm)
A still of the K-pop idol (Image via Instagram/@Im_Itm)
Shania
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 14, 2022 06:44 PM IST
Feature

SHINee's Taemin has been selected as the 'Boy of the Year' for Valentine's Day. With the romantic day finally here, fans have been busy voting for their favorite idols to win various polls in order to feature in commercials and billboards.

Taemin debuted in 2008 with SM Entertainment's five-member group as the maknae (Korean term for youngest member) with the young idol always taken care of and watched over by his hyungs (Korean term for older members). Known for his charming looks and charismatic stage presence, it is no surprise that he has amassed global attention.

SHINee Taemin's video airs before and after Mnet's MCountdown broadcast

On February 14, 2022, K-pop idol Taemin was voted as the 2022 Valentine’s Boy. The idol bagged first place in the online 'Be My Valentine' poll, which was conducted by a fandom social network platform called FANTOO.

Taemin was ahead of many other popular celebrities on the list and took home the win, becoming this year’s artist to represent Valentine’s Day. According to FANTOO’s online poll, the idol clinched the win with 46.14% of total votes.

🏆 #TAEMIN won the [Be My Valentine Poll❤️] on FANTOO 🎉🎉🎉 Congratulations Taemin and Jjagkoongs 👏🥳 Thank you all for your hardwork ! 🙏💜🎁 TV AD before Mnet Mcountdown program ( replays included) ☺️#태민#テミン #Taemin_YouAreLoved https://t.co/6nJFVKMQaW

After winning the online poll, FANTOO requested fans to submit a video of Taemin to celebrate this fun-filled activity. Fans of the idol chose a 15-second video which showcases the K-pop idol’s bewitching aura. This particular video was released for the month of February on a large billboard at Yeouido Seoul Marina.

[📢] #샤이니 #태민 의 Be My #Valentine 광고#태민과_함께하는_밸런타인데이#TAEMIN#밸런타인 TV 광고 송출영상 도착!오늘 #엠카운트다운 방송 종료 후에도 광고가 송출되니#샤이니월드 분들의 많은 관심 부탁드립니다❤️광고 재방영 스케줄은 아래에서 확인해 주세요!#팬투 #SHINee https://t.co/ZTWQbuhSRT

Additionally, the video also aired before and after Mnet’s MCountdown broadcast on February 10, 2022 with the advertisement planned to air throughout the month. The on-air schedule has been released and all those looking forward to seeing Taemin’s 'Be My Valentine' video for February can tune in accordingly.

[📢]#SHINee #TAEMIN’s Be My #Valentine AD #ValentineDayWithTAEMINHere comes the Valentine AD for TAEMIN!The ad will be aired again after #MCOUNTDOWN broadcast todayWe look forward to #SHINeeWorld’s support❤️On air schedule can be checked below!#FANTOO #샤이니 #태민 https://t.co/EIPlJ8WBep

Latest updates on SHINee's Taemin

On January 14, 2022, SM Entertainment released an official statement announcing a shift in SHINee member Taemin’s military duties. The K-pop idol had enrolled himself in the military in 2021 and signed up as a member of the military’s band.

During his mandatory services, the singer was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Taemin received counseling while serving in the military, after which doctors and military personnel decided to transfer the singer to supplementary services.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The military transferred Taemin to a sub-division where he can continue his military service as a public service worker. Meanwhile, the rest of the group members have completed their mandatory military service.

Edited by Atul S
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी