SHINee’s Taemin voted as “Valentine’s Boy” for 2022

SHINee's Taemin has been selected as the 'Boy of the Year' for Valentine's Day. With the romantic day finally here, fans have been busy voting for their favorite idols to win various polls in order to feature in commercials and billboards.

Taemin debuted in 2008 with SM Entertainment's five-member group as the maknae (Korean term for youngest member) with the young idol always taken care of and watched over by his hyungs (Korean term for older members). Known for his charming looks and charismatic stage presence, it is no surprise that he has amassed global attention.

SHINee Taemin's video airs before and after Mnet's MCountdown broadcast

On February 14, 2022, K-pop idol Taemin was voted as the 2022 Valentine’s Boy. The idol bagged first place in the online 'Be My Valentine' poll, which was conducted by a fandom social network platform called FANTOO.

Taemin was ahead of many other popular celebrities on the list and took home the win, becoming this year’s artist to represent Valentine’s Day. According to FANTOO’s online poll, the idol clinched the win with 46.14% of total votes.

After winning the online poll, FANTOO requested fans to submit a video of Taemin to celebrate this fun-filled activity. Fans of the idol chose a 15-second video which showcases the K-pop idol’s bewitching aura. This particular video was released for the month of February on a large billboard at Yeouido Seoul Marina.

Additionally, the video also aired before and after Mnet’s MCountdown broadcast on February 10, 2022 with the advertisement planned to air throughout the month. The on-air schedule has been released and all those looking forward to seeing Taemin’s 'Be My Valentine' video for February can tune in accordingly.

Latest updates on SHINee's Taemin

On January 14, 2022, SM Entertainment released an official statement announcing a shift in SHINee member Taemin’s military duties. The K-pop idol had enrolled himself in the military in 2021 and signed up as a member of the military’s band.

During his mandatory services, the singer was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Taemin received counseling while serving in the military, after which doctors and military personnel decided to transfer the singer to supplementary services.

The military transferred Taemin to a sub-division where he can continue his military service as a public service worker. Meanwhile, the rest of the group members have completed their mandatory military service.

