SHINee's Taemin transferred to serve as a public service worker due to worsening mental health 

On January 14, 2022, SM Entertainment released an official statement. The agency announced a shift in SHINee member Taemin's military duties. Due to worsening depression and anxiety, Taemin will serve as a public service worker.
Currently serving in the military, Taemin enlisted on May 31, 2021 for 18 months. He signed up as a member of the military's band.
SHINee's Taemin's mental health comes first
K-pop boy band SHINee's Taemin had enrolled himself in the military in 2021. In May, the singer left for his mandatory military service at the Army Training Center in Seoul.
Taemin has been receiving treatment due to increased symptoms of depression and anxiety. Furthermore, he has received counseling while serving in the military, after which doctors and military personnel decided to transfer the idol to supplementary services.
SM Entertainment's statement is as follows:
"As of January 14, Taemin has been transferred from the military band to supplementary service. Due to the symptoms of depression and anxiety that Taemin has been suffering from before [his enlistment], he continued to receive treatment and therapy even while carrying out his service. However, because his symptoms recently worsened, the military determined that it had become impossible for him to continue his military life and treatment at the same time, and he was accordingly transferred to supplementary service. Therefore, Taemin plans to fulfill his military duty as a public service worker. We apologize for giving you cause for concern through this sudden news, and we will continue to focus on Taemin’s treatment in the future and do our utmost to ensure that he can find stability. Thank you."
The military will transfer Taemin to a sub-division, and he will continue his military service as a public service worker.
ATINYs wish Taemin a speedy recovery
After hearing this unfortunate news, fans prayed for the singer to get better soon. ATINYs are trying to help the idol recover by sending their love and support:
The rest of the SHINee members have already completed their mandatory military service. Under the revised Military Service Act, artists who have received government medals for having enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world can apply for deferment.