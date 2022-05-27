5 Hollywood celebs who are part of the BTS ARMY: Halsey, John Cena, and more

BTS is known for their impeccable music, inspiring lyrics, influence, and most importantly, their fans, the BTS ARMY. Though the group is recognized with accolades and awards every other day, they do not forget to thank their fans for supporting them.

BTS ARMY is said to have more than 60 million fans globally. While most show their love through fan cafes, messages, and online, many famous artists and celebs are also a part of BTS ARMY.

Most of these Hollywood celebs have personally worked with the band and absolutely adore them as artists, creating better bonds with the K-pop outfit.

Here are five hollywood celebs who are part of the BTS ARMY.

1) Halsey

Everyone who is a BTS fan knows the friendship between BTS and the Without Me singer. Halsey first met BTS in 2017, and cited them as the coolest human beings. Two years later, she joined the band for their song, Boy With Luv, which became an instant hit.

The singer and her babyboy are full-time members of the BTS ARMY. During her pregnancy, she sweetly referred to her child as an Army, since they liked munching on the BTS McDonald's meal together.

In 2020, Halsey shared that due to the pandemic, she hasn't been able to hang out with the group. However, they still stay in touch through technology and never miss wishing each other success.

2) John Cena

The American professional wrestler and actor is also a part of the BTS ARMY. On multiple occasions, John Cena has shown his love for the K-pop stars and even revealed his favorite members of the group.

The athlete-turned-actor has shared his admiration for the group on multiple occasions and loves the message BTS spreads. He also congratulated BTS for their motivational speech at the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 2021).

On top of that, John Cena loves the BTS fandom and calls it unbelievable.

3) Ariana Grande

The pop queen shared her love for the band via social media in January 2020. The Positions singer also tweeted:

“Honestly……i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen. i’m not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still cant.”

Fans have been waiting to see the two global stars work together on new music. RM, the group's leader, also previously said that they want to collaborate with Ariana.

4) Ed Sheeran

The Shape of You popstar is another member of the famous BTS ARMY clan. Besides liking the group, Ed Sheeran and BTS have worked together twice, with the English singer-songwriter writing two of BTS' hits, Make It Right and Permission To Dance.

Back in 2018, Ed gushed about writing a song for the group, and told Heatworld that he really likes BTS and thinks that the septet is great.

Although they have worked together, BTS and Ed have not had the chance to hang out. The fandom really wishes to see the two amazing artists meet in person.

5) Chris Martin

Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, is also a BTS ARMY. Coldplay and BTS recently collaborated for the single, My Universe, a hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (October 2021).

While talking about the collab, Chris told Apple Music 1 that he feels grateful for the opportunity to partner with them. The Yellow singer also revealed that it's always a joy to communicate with the K-pop band. Moreover, he has talked about BTS' music and why he loves it so much, making him 100% ARMY.

The list of Hollywood celebs being BTS fans is quite too long, and also involves stars such as Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber, Jade Thirwall, Lauv, Selena Gomez, Max, Charli XCX, Steve Aoki, and many more.

The fandom is about to get bigger since BTS is all set to release the first ever anthology album in K-pop history, which will also consist of three new tracks.

