ARMYs left flabbergasted after BTS' Jungkook deletes all his posts from Instagram 

Global K-pop sensation BTS’ Jungkook has left fans heartbroken with his sudden decision to wipe out all his record-breaking Instagram posts and reels. The K-pop idol’s reason for doing so has not been confirmed, and ARMYs have been amazed at Jungkook’s recent course of action.

The K-pop boy group created individual Instagram accounts back in December 2021, and created ripples on the internet as fans were excited to get notifications from the group members. As soon as their accounts were ready, millions of fans from around the world followed each member, with V garnering the most followers (43 million) on his Instagram till date.

BTS' Jungkook, too, broke several Instagram records and set new ones with his record-breaking pictures and videos. From adorable photos of his pets to his private boxing lessons, Jungkook joined the ranks of top celebrities on Instagram who has amassed millions of likes. However, his choice to delete all of his Instagram content has stupified many fans.

ARMYs trend "WHAT IS HAPPENING" as BTS' Jungkook wipes out all of his Instagram content

On May 30, 2022, golden maknae Jungkook was seen removing his social content from his personal Instagram account. One ARMY also took a screen recording and shared the video on Twitter which showed the idol deleting his pictures and videos.

While it is unclear whether BTS' Jungkook has permanently deleted all of his Instagram pictures and videos or has just archived them, one thing is sure, his Instagram feed is empty apart from his profile picture.

Since the group members launched their personal Instagram accounts, Jungkook has been actively engaging with fans on the social media platform. He also interacted with fans when he was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and asked fans to send him questions on Instagram, to which he replied on Instagram stories.

Apart from the interactions, BTS' Jungkook also shared pictures of his pet dogs, two Italian Greyhounds, Peng and Song, which garnered massive amounts of traction and likes. His boxing videos and dance classes, too, went viral, breaking several Instagram records and setting new ones.

Due to his sudden decision to erase all content, ARMY’s couldn’t help but ask why he left no content on his Instagram account. Fans began trending “WHAT IS HAPPENING” on Twitter as many tried to understand the ground situation and kept asking whether the K-pop idol was feeling alright.

Typically, celebrities deleting social media content means the beginning of a new era, and it is associated with a new song release or album. Once their project is released, their previous social content with new ones comes back. Sometimes, their decision to do so might mean a fresh start.

