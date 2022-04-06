StopAsianHate: BTS ARMY criticizes Australian TV show for "unnecessary" COVID joke

BTS ARMY trended #StopAsianHate and #ApologizeToTaehyung after noticing an Australian show, The Project, adding insensitive background music to the K-pop group’s clip in their promotional video. ARMYs are calling the TV show out on its “xenophobia” and for “perpetuating hate against the Asian community” through the video.

The Project added coughing background music to V enjoying a Grammy performance in the clip. The designers even edited germ emojis, making it look like V was coughing and spreading the virus.

Fans criticized the move as they lashed out at the company for using the Asian group to make a COVID joke, especially when Asians continue to get mocked for the pandemic.

Australian TV show under fire for editing a clip of BTS’ V “coughing” germs

Mu⁷ @130613fate #StopAsianHate Disgustingly racist. They did it on purpose. There’s no way anyone in media in the big year of 2022 cannot understand the seriousness of making Covid 19 “jokes” about Asian. @theprojecttv needs to formally Apologize to BTS & hold their staff accountable #RespectBTS Disgustingly racist. They did it on purpose. There’s no way anyone in media in the big year of 2022 cannot understand the seriousness of making Covid 19 “jokes” about Asian. @theprojecttv needs to formally Apologize to BTS & hold their staff accountable #RespectBTS #StopAsianHate https://t.co/sAhOR7zNwX

On April 4, a popular Australian show, The Project, edited a clip of BTS' V grooving to music with coughing noises in the background. Before the clip, they added a voice-over talking about the group recovering from COVID.

Netizens found the clip to be distasteful and racist towards the group. The six-minute video provided a general overview of the most glamorous moments at the 64th Grammys. However, fans and non-fans expressed their disappointment at the video.

Before showing V coughing, the voice-over stated:

“K-Pop sensation BTS rocked in, dismissing their very recent battles with COVID-19.”

To make matters worse, the creators added germ emojis shooting out of V's mouth. #StopAsianHate trended in no time as netizens pointed out that the TV show used an Asian group to allegedly imply that they were spreading the virus.

PROUD OF BTS ᴼᵀ⁷ @xemptyjkx This is the real video, he was enjoying the performance by Justin Bieber, and that’s it, stop with your racist behavior that will never lead to anything good. It is a disappointment that in the middle of 2022 people continue to be this way #StopAsianHate This is the real video, he was enjoying the performance by Justin Bieber, and that’s it, stop with your racist behavior that will never lead to anything good. It is a disappointment that in the middle of 2022 people continue to be this way #StopAsianHate https://t.co/rcebuu7o43

BTS Learned About Breaks From Ross & Rachel ⁷ @Amii_OT7_ @theprojecttv @RufusDuSol I’m really disappointed that yet another source of news and current events is once again perpetuating hate against the Asian community. Do you realize how dangerous this is? Do you realize that you could be contributing to someone being harmed or killed? This isn’t comedy @theprojecttv @RufusDuSol I’m really disappointed that yet another source of news and current events is once again perpetuating hate against the Asian community. Do you realize how dangerous this is? Do you realize that you could be contributing to someone being harmed or killed? This isn’t comedy

엘라 타팔레스 공주 @PLs5nQZWfufWgIG @theprojecttv @RufusDuSol Really? Really?? Being disrespectful to BTS and perpetuating Asian hate.. You could simply celebrate a monumental win for Rufus and yet you take that time to edit this intro. @theprojecttv @RufusDuSol Really? Really?? Being disrespectful to BTS and perpetuating Asian hate.. You could simply celebrate a monumental win for Rufus and yet you take that time to edit this intro.

jk`s wife⁷ @jluliettte



APOLOGIZE TO BTS

#ApologizetoBTS

#StopAsianHate

#RespectBTS Y'all for real need to stop this asian hate, you don't joke about covid, it was and it'll never be funny, specially using asian artists to represent it in your little video.APOLOGIZE TO BTS Y'all for real need to stop this asian hate, you don't joke about covid, it was and it'll never be funny, specially using asian artists to represent it in your little video. APOLOGIZE TO BTS#ApologizetoBTS#StopAsianHate#RespectBTS

angelina @ani1egna #RespectBTS It was very unnecessary and racist to put Covid signs over Taehyung literally just vibing to the music. You are not kids, grow up. #ApologizetoBTS It was very unnecessary and racist to put Covid signs over Taehyung literally just vibing to the music. You are not kids, grow up. #ApologizetoBTS #RespectBTS https://t.co/lH3huyQw3p

ren⁷ @taehyungtv_

#RespectBTS #ApologizetoBTS as an australian, i feel extremely embarrassed about what the project did. i don't understand why they felt they had to edit the video and "joke" about this. Covid and Asian hate is nothing to joke about. this is probably why bts never come here as an australian, i feel extremely embarrassed about what the project did. i don't understand why they felt they had to edit the video and "joke" about this. Covid and Asian hate is nothing to joke about. this is probably why bts never come here #RespectBTS #ApologizetoBTS

sunflowa 💙 @emillyjoyy @taehyungtv_ why is the project still airing?? they’ve disrespected celebrities before and they need to be stopped @taehyungtv_ why is the project still airing?? they’ve disrespected celebrities before and they need to be stopped

Alyssa-Senpai⁷ @OHSHCFAN101 twitter.com/theprojecttv/s… Millions of people have died from covid & you're laughing about it. To portray an Asian group, the race mind you to experience an increase in threats and acts of violence over the past 2 years, as having covid is mad disrespectful and more harmful than you think. #ApologizetoBTS Millions of people have died from covid & you're laughing about it. To portray an Asian group, the race mind you to experience an increase in threats and acts of violence over the past 2 years, as having covid is mad disrespectful and more harmful than you think. #ApologizetoBTS twitter.com/theprojecttv/s…

BTS’ V tested COVID positive on February 15 and recovered fully on February 22 this year. Jungkook and J-Hope were recently released from quarantine after they were deemed fully recovered.

Many claimed that the TV show was “offensive” and that it was “perpetuating hate" not just towards the K-pop septet but towards Asians in general.

Lina @LinaBTS1012 twitter.com/Lusiddream7/st… lusiddream 🦋 @Lusiddream7



https://t.co/sI1iQNare3 “The fact that we're alive is enough for us to be respected." #StopAsianHate https://t.co/sI1iQNare3 twitter.com/theprojecttv/s… “The fact that we're alive is enough for us to be respected." #StopAsianHate https://t.co/sI1iQNare3 twitter.com/theprojecttv/s… I'm so upset. It's 2022 and ya'll are still making "covid" jokes about asians and who even finds these jokes funny anymore it's just perpetuating hate towards asians. Whoever edited that clip of tae coughing is going to the deepest pits of hell. #StopAsianHate I'm so upset. It's 2022 and ya'll are still making "covid" jokes about asians and who even finds these jokes funny anymore it's just perpetuating hate towards asians. Whoever edited that clip of tae coughing is going to the deepest pits of hell. #StopAsianHate twitter.com/Lusiddream7/st…

Asian hatred is an ongoing topic that demands major attention. The hate towards Asians has risen significantly in the past two years, especially since the COVID-19 virus struck the world.

Rolling Stone Korea and Teen Vogue journalist Kim Jae-ha tweeted her stance on The Project's video, sharing that the show “pointed out BTS” among the many artists who have recovered from COVID and attended the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 @GoAwayWithJae Of all the people in attendance who'd recovered from COVID, @theprojecttv pointed out BTS & added graphics to show V coughing/spreading germs. This is a time when anti-Asian hate is at an all-time high & people who look like me are being beaten/killed. Stop this racist bull$hit! twitter.com/theprojecttv/s… Of all the people in attendance who'd recovered from COVID, @theprojecttv pointed out BTS & added graphics to show V coughing/spreading germs. This is a time when anti-Asian hate is at an all-time high & people who look like me are being beaten/killed. Stop this racist bull$hit! twitter.com/theprojecttv/s…

Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 @GoAwayWithJae Also ... In case this isn't clear: V was laughing and the outlet added graphics to make it look like he was spreading COVID. They knew exactly what they were doing. It's not just a "joke." This is disgusting and it's this kind of action that normalizes racism. #StopAsianHate Also ... In case this isn't clear: V was laughing and the outlet added graphics to make it look like he was spreading COVID. They knew exactly what they were doing. It's not just a "joke." This is disgusting and it's this kind of action that normalizes racism. #StopAsianHate

This isn't the first time the group has been subjected to a virus joke. In January this year, host Jimmy Kimmel also compared variants of the COVID virus to numerous boy bands.

Meanwhile, after a severe backlash, The Project has since deleted the clip. Many have demanded an official apology from the show, but there is no word from them yet.

Edited by Siddharth Satish