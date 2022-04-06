StopAsianHate: BTS ARMY criticizes Australian TV show for "unnecessary" COVID joke

BTS ARMY trended #StopAsianHate and #ApologizeToTaehyung after noticing an Australian show, The Project, adding insensitive background music to the K-pop group’s clip in their promotional video. ARMYs are calling the TV show out on its “xenophobia” and for “perpetuating hate against the Asian community” through the video.
The Project added coughing background music to V enjoying a Grammy performance in the clip. The designers even edited germ emojis, making it look like V was coughing and spreading the virus.
Fans criticized the move as they lashed out at the company for using the Asian group to make a COVID joke, especially when Asians continue to get mocked for the pandemic.
Australian TV show under fire for editing a clip of BTS’ V “coughing” germs
On April 4, a popular Australian show, The Project, edited a clip of BTS' V grooving to music with coughing noises in the background. Before the clip, they added a voice-over talking about the group recovering from COVID.
Netizens found the clip to be distasteful and racist towards the group. The six-minute video provided a general overview of the most glamorous moments at the 64th Grammys. However, fans and non-fans expressed their disappointment at the video.
Before showing V coughing, the voice-over stated:
“K-Pop sensation BTS rocked in, dismissing their very recent battles with COVID-19.”
To make matters worse, the creators added germ emojis shooting out of V's mouth. #StopAsianHate trended in no time as netizens pointed out that the TV show used an Asian group to allegedly imply that they were spreading the virus.
BTS’ V tested COVID positive on February 15 and recovered fully on February 22 this year. Jungkook and J-Hope were recently released from quarantine after they were deemed fully recovered.
Many claimed that the TV show was “offensive” and that it was “perpetuating hate" not just towards the K-pop septet but towards Asians in general.
Asian hatred is an ongoing topic that demands major attention. The hate towards Asians has risen significantly in the past two years, especially since the COVID-19 virus struck the world.
Rolling Stone Korea and Teen Vogue journalist Kim Jae-ha tweeted her stance on The Project's video, sharing that the show “pointed out BTS” among the many artists who have recovered from COVID and attended the Grammy Awards ceremony.
This isn't the first time the group has been subjected to a virus joke. In January this year, host Jimmy Kimmel also compared variants of the COVID virus to numerous boy bands.
Meanwhile, after a severe backlash, The Project has since deleted the clip. Many have demanded an official apology from the show, but there is no word from them yet.