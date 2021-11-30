BTS’ leader RM responds to a question about Asian Hate at the SoFi Stadium press conference

On November 28, BTS members suited up for a global press conference ahead of their day two of Permission to Dance On Stage concert at the SoFi Stadium. The K-pop supergroup answered multiple questions regarding their historic wins, but one that has left fans more in love with them is their response to their comments on Asian hate.

The Stop Asian Hate movement started after the pandemic broke out, making millions of Asians a target of abuse, violence, and ugly discrimination. As the face of K-pop, BTS has been inspiring many Korean-Americans and Asians in general. In March, the Korean group even penned an emotional letter in solidarity with the Stop Asian hate Movement.

BTS’ leader RM thinks “it would be a great honor” if their music can give Asians strength

At their first concert-related press conference in two years, BTS shared their thoughts on the Asian hatred that engulfed the US. An interviewer asked the group how they feel knowing their positive impact helped shine a positive light on Asians and Asian-Americans. The group’s leader, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, answered the question in his usual wise manner.

RM referenced being the target of discrimination in the past, experiencing hate and pain first-hand. That is why the entire group feels honored to be the ones who give strength to their fellow Asians.

“We have a great responsibility in regards to the Asian-hate issue. We ourselves have experienced many barriers that are difficult to describe in words. It would be a great honor if our music and performances and various awards gave strength to the Asians living away from their home countries.”

The leader continued,

“Going forward, we will continue to raise our voices against Asian-hate. If there‘s something we can do to help, we are always open and will try to expand our value and stop discrimination.”

RM's talk about giving strength to others is reminiscent of his comment at Wings Tour Final in 2017. Back then, he had shared an emotional statement that is still stuck in the minds of ARMYs everywhere.

Soo Choi 💜 (REST) @choi_bts2



RM at Wings Tour Final

10 Dec 2017 If we helped your dream and your life a bit by our existence, our music, our performance, our pictures or videos, even if it’s not big, if we could reduce your pain from 100 to 99, 98 or 97, that makes our existence worthy.RM at Wings Tour Final10 Dec 2017 @BTS_twt If we helped your dream and your life a bit by our existence, our music, our performance, our pictures or videos, even if it’s not big, if we could reduce your pain from 100 to 99, 98 or 97, that makes our existence worthy. RM at Wings Tour Final 10 Dec 2017 @BTS_twt

Back in March, BTS addressed the discrimination they faced as Asians in an open letter supporting the Stop Asian Hate movement.

Meanwhile, the rest of the band revealed how nerve-wracking it was for them to perform at their first offline concert after two years.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As a songwriter and producer for BTS, RM is known for his incredible choice of words and he did so yet again at the press conference.

Edited by Atul S