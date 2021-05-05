Apex Legends slammed for ignoring the Asian community while advocating for "Stop Asian Hate"

Apex Legends recently released the "Stop Asian Hate" badge as a login reward for Season 9, but fans are enraged at the ignorance towards various in-game references that are offensive to the Asian community.

btw please support Korean fans of #ApexLegends tired of @Respawn mixing other Asian stuff into Crypto's character. While it might seem inoffensive, due to the history of Korea with China it is not very tasteful pic.twitter.com/r39Q6xfgZ9 — DeltΔ @ DMC4 (@orphnochs) April 30, 2021

The Stop Asian Hate badge in Apex Legends has been introduced in Season 9 as a protest against the continuously growing violence aimed at the AAPI (American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin). Having said that, the official message accompanied by the Stop Asian Hate Badge in Apex Legends reads,

"Respawn, our AAPI community and our allies are united against Asian Hate."

Having said that, the community is extremely frustrated at the repeated references in Apex Legends which are offensive to various people. For example, Kung Fu, a form of Chinese martial arts, has been heavily referenced to Cypto, a Korean character in Apex Legends.

Additionally, Crypto's Kung Fu references have instigated a number of volatile reactions from the Korean community, and the decision to introduce a Stop Asian Hate badge while ignoring the outcries against Crypto has given rise to massive outrage among many players.

Apex Legends' Stop Asian Hate badge faces backlash from the community

The introduction of the Stop Asian Hate badge in Apex Legends was meant as a symbol of support for the suffering community. On top of generating support for the victims of unnecessary hatred, the message from Respawn Entertainment also condemns violence of all forms.

You will earn the #StopAsianHate badge as a login Reward for Season 9. pic.twitter.com/fDwUJHPS8i — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) May 4, 2021

The message states,

"Violence aimed at AAPI members, especially those without the ability to defend themselves, is abhorrent and unacceptable. Our grandparents, parents, children, brothers, sisters, and friends deserve to live without fear."

Very poorly timed by @Respawn @PlayApex to release the stop Asian hate badge while ignoring the complaints of their Asian community https://t.co/9nzcdsoWOY pic.twitter.com/uw9i1LjQs0 — DeltΔ @ DMC4 (@orphnochs) May 4, 2021

Additionally, what has angered the community even more is the fact that the only response received from the developers stated,

"It's not kung fu, it's a Korean sword technique!"

This raised an even more serious doubt of whether the developers are questioning members of the Korean community about their own culture. Needless to say, the entire matter has caused Respawn Entertainment to face massive backlash from the fans.

The only response the community got was "it's not kung fu it's a Korean sword technique!". As if Koreans wouldn't know their own culture https://t.co/zt8td90iDn — DeltΔ @ DMC4 (@orphnochs) May 4, 2021

so please do consider reworking crypto’s kung-fu emote and his nomadic skin - i swear this is as vital to asians as prior issues of whitewashing/bang’s holospray + heirloom rework. i may not be articulate enough to stress the importance, but it makes ALL the difference. (9/10) — 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚 | 𝐛𝐥𝐦 (@andreggvil) April 30, 2021

@Respawn Kung-fu is not Korean. Please modify the emote of the Crypto. Now emote pose is clearly different from "해동검도". Nevertheless, it is avoiding the answer. I am curious if you have any plans to modify it. I want you to answer. — 링또 (@ringtto) May 4, 2021

Wattson isn't pulling out baguettes or doing whatever French ppl do, why have Crypto do kung fu at all? It's not even part of his character — DeltΔ @ DMC4 (@orphnochs) May 1, 2021

It's pretty crazy to release this at a time when APEX fans in Korea are upset about the kung fu emotes in the crypto. pic.twitter.com/mTv0UGJiqH — hena (@he_na310) May 4, 2021

Don't make Koreans do kung fu ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️



Not all Asia is the same country.

China and Korea are different!! https://t.co/rma5s83BUV — 💘🔞왕햄토스트🔞💘 (@Rakuku_game) May 4, 2021

It's really stupid that instead of doing generic emote they started looking at Chinese poses for reference. How did they not realize it was going to be a problem — DeltΔ @ DMC4 (@orphnochs) May 4, 2021

However, whether the developers will address this issue or not remains to be seen, amidst all the outbursts from Apex Legends players.