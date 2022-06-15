BIG HIT MUSIC confirms J-hope will be the first BTS member to embark on solo activities

ARMYs can soon expect new music from BTS member J-Hope!

BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed in a statement that BTS will commence with the second chapter of their careers, which will focus more on solo projects alongside collaborations with various artists. These individual activities will be released in order, with the first member being J-Hope.

BIG HIT MUSIC stated:

“BTS will start a new chapter in which they will simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities. This will be a time for each of the members to grow with their diverse activities, and we anticipate that this will foster BTS into a long-running team. The label will actively support this.”

According to JTBC, Bangtan's dance leader will release his first solo album sometime in mid-July. It has also been revealed that the format will be an official album instead of a mixtape.

J-Hope shared in an official statement:

"It seems like it is time for BTS to change its keynote on personal albums... It's my start, but I'm preparing for my solo album."

BIG HIT MUSIC also shared that solo projects by the other members will be put out in the future, and the previously released mixtapes will be made available on Korean music platforms, and as an official album.

The news comes after BTS members announced at their 2022 Festa dinner that they will be taking a break from group activities to focus on their individual careers. BIG HIT MUSIC, however, clarified that the members are not going on a 'hiatus'.

Why ARMYs are expecting J-Hope's second mixtape, Hope World 2, to release soon

Bangtan members have already set the tone for what ARMYs can expect this year and from the looks of it, the group’s dance leader is all set for his upcoming launch.

The Airplane singer has been hinting at releasing a sequel to his 2018 solo mixtape Hope World. The sequel would be titled Hope World 2.

Prior to the release of BTS’ anthology album Proof, the Daydream singer revealed in an interview with Weverse magazine that he has a strong desire to show a more real side to his personality, as opposed to the sunny and happy demeanour that ARMYs are used to.

“As you know, I often present myself with a sunny demeanour. So I have a strong desire to display a different side of me. I personally challenged myself to do that in my current projects. I wanted to show an extremely dark, raw side.”

In the 2022 Season’s Greetings, J-Hope hinted that his new music would be dropping soon. He also posted an Instagram story of himself in the studio, hinting that the making of his new album was in full swing.

In a previous interview with GQ magazine, the Just Dance singer revealed that he had scrapped the untitled demo versions of his new album and decided to start afresh to show something new, fresh and unique to his listeners.

ARMYs are super stoked about the development and took to Twitter to react to the news with “J-hope solo is coming”, “J-hope is coming”, “HOPE WORLD 2” and “J-hope” trending on worldwide Twitter trends.

How ARMYs reacted to news of J-Hope's upcoming solo release:

¢나는 우즈마°® @aliconicha

JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!

JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!

JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!



HOPE WORLD 2 IS COMING. Keep support their solo career ARMY!! CAN'T WAIT AAAA

#GetReadyForHopeWorld2 #방탄소년단 #JHOPE JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!HOPE WORLD 2 IS COMING. Keep support their solo career ARMY!! CAN'T WAIT AAAA JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!JHOPE ALBUM ON JULY!HOPE WORLD 2 IS COMING. Keep support their solo career ARMY!! CAN'T WAIT AAAA 🔥🔥🔥💜#GetReadyForHopeWorld2 #방탄소년단 #JHOPE https://t.co/BtUMygUfgc

ً @BTSAROUNDME



J-HOPE IS COMING

JHOPE SOLO IS COMING !

JHOPE IS COMING !



#BTS #JHOPE #JhopeSolo #GetReadyForJHOPE #HOBI J-HOPE will Release His First Solo Album In the Middle of July!!J-HOPE IS COMINGJHOPE SOLO IS COMING !JHOPE IS COMING ! J-HOPE will Release His First Solo Album In the Middle of July!! 😭💜J-HOPE IS COMING 💜💜JHOPE SOLO IS COMING !JHOPE IS COMING !#BTS #JHOPE #JhopeSolo #GetReadyForJHOPE #HOBI https://t.co/PpvUknnfhe

In addition to that, the rapper will also be headlining as a solo artist on July 31, at Chicago’s popular music festival, 2022 Lollapalooza. The BTS member is the first Korean artist to headline the main stage of a major U.S. music festival.

BTS’ juniors TXT are also set to make their U.S. festival debut through their performance on July 30.

HYBE's share prices drop following BTS' announcement

According to financial media outlet reports on June 15, HYBE Labels' share prices had dropped by 25.65 percent from the previous day, at 143,500 KRW. The drop was a consequence of BTS announcing a temporary break from group activities and focusing on full-fledged solo promotions.

Financial analysts believe that the uncertainty of BTS’ military plans and no guarantee of a world tour in 2022 is having a massive impact on share prices, revealing that HYBE should prepare for a noticeable decline in operating profits.

Meanwhile, reporters projected that an announcement video regarding BTS' plans for mandatory military enlistment will be released sometime by mid-next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far