BTS’ individual vlogs are here to entertain ARMYs: Check out predictions and release dates

BTS as a group might be on a break, but fans aren’t. On July 8, BIGHIT MUSIC released a vlog schedule comprising seven fun videos by the members. The sudden announcement took fans by surprise, but they were also incredibly enthusiastic as it promises two months of entertainment.

The schedule released mentions the date, the subject of the vlog, and hashtags. The hashtags, which are in Korean, give an insight into what the members have recorded.

However, the fun part is that they did not reveal the member. But after staying together for years, ARMYs can easily point out who will feature in which vlog. Their mountain-full of past content also makes the prediction easier.

BIGHIT MUSIC announces solo BTS member vlogs, ARMYs place their bet on who's who

BTS’ solo vlogs are an unexpected treat for fans. When maknae Jung Kook held a live stream while camping, it never occurred to fans that he might just be filming a vlog. Many believed that he was enjoying his me-time. However, it now seems that the idol was recording a camping vlog.

Each solo vlog perfectly encapsulates BTS members’ personality. Being active for nearly a decade and churning out content after content, fans can easily list all the things the Dynamite singers love. The vlog will give them an opportunity to witness their favorite idols immerse themselves in things they love.

Take a look at the release dates and predictions of which vlogs will be of which member below.

1) Drive Vlog - July 9

The 26-year-old Sweet Night singer V was the first one to release his vlog. Titled Drive Vlog, the singer described his vlog with the hashtags ‘Going on a Free Travel Without Destination,’ Playlist Coming Soon,’ and ‘Boiled V Bimbap.’

2) j-hope - A Confidence J Vlog - July 16

With a 'J' in the title and hashtags including 'Arson,' there's no doubt that the second vlog will be of the Jack in the Box rapper j-hope. The hashtags used to describe the vlog are ‘Arson Mode That Started Since I Was In LV,’ ‘Started Preparing Preparation Ended,’ and ‘Arson.’

While it still seems vague, it may be connected with his upcoming solo album release, which has a song titled Arson.

3) Bracelet Workshop Vlog - July 23

juls @jikookheart bracelet workshop vlog can be jimin’s because he mentioned it during run bts bracelet workshop vlog can be jimin’s because he mentioned it during run bts 👀 https://t.co/xO4HQJRGdi

There are two candidates for the bracelet workshop. In a Run BTS episode, Jimin and Jung kook discussed making their own bracelets when discussing how easy it was to lose accessories.

The vlog is described with the hashtags ‘One And Only Bracelet In The World,’ ‘Saw And A Hammer And Craftsmanship,’ and ‘Not Construction Site But Workshop ASMR.’

While many fans bet on Jimin, some also hope that the vlog features both Jimin and Jung Kook.

4) Art Museum Vlog - July 30

It's obvious who the Art Museum vlog belongs to. The group's leader, RM, is the biggest museum enthusiast and everyone's sure that he will be the fourth person to release the vlog. The hashtags used to describe the vlog are ‘Online Art Museum Tour,’ ‘Art Work Nature And Beer,’ and ‘Annoying Fox.’

5) Camping Vlog - August 6

Another possible spoiler that fans might have missed was BTS’ maknae live streaming while camping. Using the hashtags ‘This Is Camping (Historical),’ ‘Typical Korean Got Space For Fried Rice,’ and ‘Spaced Out With An Aurora Fire,’ it's easy to predict that the Camping Vlog belongs to him.

6) Cooking Vlog - August 13

Although the famous Eat Jin series isn’t back yet, ARMYs can still see the eldest member do what he does best - cook. A complete foodie and an incredible cook, it is a no-brainer that the Cooking Vlog belongs to Jin. Especially when the hashtags, ‘Cooking Indeed Is Best When Handmade,’ ‘Life Hacks When The Food Burns,’ and ‘Have A Drink With Shrimp Toast,' read like his life mottos.

7. Woodworking Workshop Vlog - August 20

The only candidate for woodcarving seems to be SUGA. BTS tried woodcarving in their variety show In the SOOP, and only Jin and SUGA seemed to succeed. A memorable moment from it was the rapper screaming at RM not to try it at all.

The second-eldest BTS member is known for his intelligent, introverted, and mature personality. With hashtags ‘A Prominent Woodworker,’ ‘Large Output Of Gifts,’ ‘Quite Tiring Labor Real Life Experience,’ it seems like the rapper will be showcasing his woodcarving skills.

From July to August, BTS has all ARMYs booked and busy with their individual vlog series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far