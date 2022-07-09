HYBE called out for hypocrisy after using Jack in the Box to showcase their dedication to the environment

BTS’ agency HYBE is once again in the line of fire. This time, they are being criticized for using K-pop superstar j-hope’s upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box, to promote their environmentalism.

They were trending online after they announced their decision not to issue physical copies of Jack in the Box. The agency promoted the move as an endeavor to turn green and make the album production process more environmentally sustainable. However, netizens criticized the decision and termed it a hypocritical publicity stunt at the cost of j-hope’s success.

¹²⁶ 🖤🃏 @allrounderjhs give us the physicals I beg Will forever be bitter about JITB having no PB and CD. his concept is so good for it to be just available as digital albumgive us the physicals I beg #jhopedeservesbetter Will forever be bitter about JITB having no PB and CD. his concept is so good for it to be just available as digital album 😫 give us the physicals I beg #jhopedeservesbetter

The upcoming album will be a package comprising a QR code and photocards. There will be four items in a single physical album, a card holder, two photocards, and a QR Code which will direct purchasers to a user guide. ARMY is infuriated by this decision for several reasons, but primarily because the strategy compromises the success potential of their idol’s album.

💜 @cypher567 twitter.com/tmikpop/status… TMIKpop @tmikpop HYBE: appointed new board member Lee Mi-kyung, CEO of GreenFund (first woman outside director for the co) in March. Director Lee is a rep of an NGO and an ESG expert, was a member of the Carbon Neutrality Commission. HYBE: appointed new board member Lee Mi-kyung, CEO of GreenFund (first woman outside director for the co) in March. Director Lee is a rep of an NGO and an ESG expert, was a member of the Carbon Neutrality Commission. Lee Mi-kyung can go experiment on another artist's album. I'd rather you not experiment on j-hope's sign ALBUM while you continue to produce 10+ versions for other groups #HYBE Lee Mi-kyung can go experiment on another artist's album. I'd rather you not experiment on j-hope's sign ALBUM while you continue to produce 10+ versions for other groups #HYBE twitter.com/tmikpop/status…

Some netizens questioned the agency on why they decided to implement this bold strategy on j-hope’s album which already has only two versions. They argued that the agency has several other groups who recently made their comebacks which led to the company creating thousands upon thousands of photocards. According to BTS fans, those albums would have been more suitable for this environmental measure as the impact would have been more significant.

Why is HYBE being criticized and labeled 'hypocritical' for their decision?

In recent times, several companies have been undertaking environment-friendly measures to contribute to the green movement. Previously, VICTON created news by releasing digital versions of all their albums. Furthermore, SF9 vowed to make all their upcoming albums with biodegradable material.

However, when HYBE announced that BTS' sunshine j-hope's first solo album will be entirely digitized with no physical copies, fans were infuriated. This outrage was partially due to the hypocrisy of the agency, which has recently upgraded its business model for a greater focus on NFTs.

Bluehorizon7/Yet to come 10/06/22 @Bluehor91650434

NFT is a blockchain that needs huge amount of energy.

Bts are engaged in climate crisis.

Tou want to make money from Bts NFT.

#ARMY

#HYBE Bang PD sorry but this doesn’t make any sense.NFT is a blockchain that needs huge amount of energy.Bts are engaged in climate crisis.Tou want to make money from Bts NFT. #ArmyagainstNFT Bang PD sorry but this doesn’t make any sense. NFT is a blockchain that needs huge amount of energy. Bts are engaged in climate crisis. Tou want to make money from Bts NFT. #ArmyagainstNFT #ARMY#HYBE https://t.co/9kR7aXRgRT

CatBlank @Ro5alynn #ARMYagainstNFT

This corporation

#BoycottHYBENFT This corporation #HYBE is abusing a fandom that makes eco-sustainable projects. Understand we do not want your NFT. #ARMYagainstNFTThis corporation #HYBE is abusing a fandom that makes eco-sustainable projects. Understand we do not want your NFT.#BoycottHYBENFT

Salwa Shakeel @s_borahaearmy7 #ArmyagainstNFT

Sorry hybe but ur embarrassing...NFT requures huge amount of energy and that is not helping bts or anyone...ur ruining there image...so STOP..WE AND UR ARTIST ARE NOT UR MONEY MAKING MACHINE..I THOUGHT U WERE DIFFERENT THEN OTHER COMPANIES...WTH☹🤬 Sorry hybe but ur embarrassing...NFT requures huge amount of energy and that is not helping bts or anyone...ur ruining there image...so STOP..WE AND UR ARTIST ARE NOT UR MONEY MAKING MACHINE..I THOUGHT U WERE DIFFERENT THEN OTHER COMPANIES...WTH☹🤬 #ArmyagainstNFTSorry hybe but ur embarrassing...NFT requures huge amount of energy and that is not helping bts or anyone...ur ruining there image...so STOP..WE AND UR ARTIST ARE NOT UR MONEY MAKING MACHINE..I THOUGHT U WERE DIFFERENT THEN OTHER COMPANIES...WTH☹🤬😡😤

Non-fungible tokens, acronymed NFT, are individual works of cryptographic art that can be bought and sold independently of one another. These tokens are detrimental to the environment as they contribute to the carbon dioxide emissions caused by cryptocurrency-trading.

HYBE recently upgraded its business model to focus on two new projects, one of which is a large-scale joint endeavor with Dunamu to establish an NFT exchange platform. Netizens from around the world criticized this move.

In light of the above development, the company’s decision to not produce physical copies of Jack in the Box appears hypocritical to fans. They believe that the ulterior motive behind the decision is to give the company’s image a makeover so as to shift focus off their upcoming plans that will be highly detrimental to the environment.

With the love for physical album still being very much alive among K-pop fans, the decision has upset many.

