BTS’ V and Wooga Squad members to headline In the SOOP: Friendship Trip in July

Wooga Squad is officially coming back. On June 14, HYBE announced that BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy would headline In The SOOP’s spin-off series.

Titled, In The SOOP: Friendship Trip, it will show the Wooga Squad members taking a fun and healing trip together for four days. The four-episode program will premiere in July via JTBC and Weverse and will also be released on a global OTT platform.

The previous editions of In The SOOP starred HYBE artists BTS for two seasons and SEVENTEEN for one season.

BTS’ V and Wooga Squad’s friendship goes a long way

BTS V’s friendship with his fellow Wooga Squad members - actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy goes a long way back. V first became friends with actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik while filming KBS2’s Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth revolves around an elite group of young men known as ‘Hwarang’ who undergo feelings of love, friendship, passion, and turmoil while in the Silla Kingdom. The series aired from December 2016 to February 2017.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth also marked BTS V’s acting debut. While the series may not have charted high in terms of ratings, it introduced V to two of his best friends for life - his Hwarang Hyungs (older brothers), Park Seo-joon, and Park Hyung-sik.

The talented actors instantly doted over BTS’ V and introduced him to their other best friends Choi Woo-sik and singer Peakboy, and this is how they came to be known as the Wooga Squad.

It is heartwarming to see the Wooga Squad members maintain such close friendship and brotherhood for all these years, and now, they are all set to star in their reality show.

From taking trips together to supporting each other in their respective careers and hyping one another on public forums, Wooga Squad members are squad goals.

BTS’ V updates ARMYs on the progress of his friendship tattoo with group members

Besides his Wooga Squad, BTS’ V shares a bulletproof bond with his Bangtan members. On BTS’ ninth debut anniversary, V hosted a surprise V-live to chat with ARMYs, where he also shared some exciting updates with ARMYs.

When asked about the progression of his friendship tattoo with his Bangtan members, V confirmed that he would be getting a tattoo soon. He revealed:

“I haven’t decided where to get my friendship tattoo. After deciding where to get a tattoo, I will go with Jungkook.”

He asked ARMYs for suggestions about where he must get himself inked, and fans didn’t hold back their honest opinions. Earlier, RM sent the internet into meltdown when he revealed his friendship tattoo - number ‘7’ on his ankle.

BTS V’s best moments from his recent V-live

BTS V’s recent V-live was a memorable affair - from singing Jimin’s OST With You to vibing to the group’s recent track Run BTS from their anthology album Proof. He also hyped Jungkook’s song My You, dedicated to ARMYs.

Check out some of the best moments from BTS V’s live :

태꾹. | Exams @tkchronicles Taehyung's reaction to jungkook being extra please Taehyung's reaction to jungkook being extra please 😭😂 https://t.co/oMdXEgtgDg

⟭⟬♡ @BTSArmy_47 TAEHYUNG WATCHING THE PROOF LIVE ALONG WITH US .... IM SCREAMING... THIS is happening for the first time... TAEHYUNG WATCHING THE PROOF LIVE ALONG WITH US .... IM SCREAMING... THIS is happening for the first time... 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/AxkQeAliKz

◡̈ @taebokkiii Taehyung sleeping with 5M live viewers Taehyung sleeping with 5M live viewers 😭 https://t.co/Ek7d3HhOxn

Along with hosting a live mukbang while reacting to BTS’ funny clips, he serenaded the ARMYs while playing the piano and showing off his various charms on camera. Finally, BTS’ V also took a brief nap on a live video call with millions of fans.

