BTS’ V posts clips of tough filming scenes for Yet to Come music video

Filming music videos isn’t easy, and BTS’ V released some behind-the-scenes clips to showcase just that. Hours after the anthology album, Proof dropped, the Sweet Night singer posted multiple videos on his Instagram from behind the scenes of the title track’s filming, showing how much work and struggle goes into getting the perfect frames.

In one of the videos, the idol stood amidst a mild sandstorm with his head down. Deserts played a crucial role in the Yet To Come music video as a major setting.

However, it also meant filming in hot weather while donning a two-layered suit would be challenging, and strong winds also posed another issue.

BTS’ V shares clips from the Yet to Come music video, showing intriguing moments from the shoot

On June 10, BTS’ V updated fans with some unseen footage capturing the hard work behind the music video for Yet to Come. With his 43.7 million followers on Instagram, the idol posted a few critical moments that troubled him and probably the team during the music video filming.

The first video showed V’s hand gesture, drawing a parallel to the Spring Day music video. He can be seen trying his best to film it with a severe expression and focusing on the camera. In the background, off-camera, the director can be heard asking him to try it multiple times and even do it in an opposite motion.

The second and third videos show another struggle - waiting for the strong winds to die. With his head down, BTS' V can be seen standing far away in the middle of the desert, with challenging weather conditions. He also posted the same videos on his Instagram stories.

After watching the videos, an ARMY posted the media of V amidst the strong breeze and thanked him for giving them a “cool gift” while encouraging him by saying that he “worked well amid the sandstorm.”

The Singularity singer replied to the post and replied that he had a difficult time with sand flying into his eyes. He commented,

“5000 grains of sand… went into my eye.”

BTS Translations / Bangtansubs @BTS_Trans 220610



V's Comment on ARMY's Post



: You did a good job even amidst the sand storm🥺 Thank you for the amazing gift



V: About 5000 grains of sand.. went into my eyes🥲



Trans cr; Mary & Aditi @ bts-trans



weverse.io/bts/feed/16945… 220610 @BTS_twt Weverse TranslationsV's Commenton ARMY's Post: You did a good job even amidst the sand storm🥺 Thank you for the amazing giftV: About 5000 grains of sand.. went into my eyes🥲Trans cr; Mary & Aditi @ bts-trans 📅 220610 @BTS_twt Weverse TranslationsV's Comment 💬 on ARMY's Post ❇️💜: You did a good job even amidst the sand storm🥺 Thank you for the amazing gift💜V: About 5000 grains of sand.. went into my eyes🥲Trans cr; Mary & Aditi @ bts-trans🔗weverse.io/bts/feed/16945… https://t.co/SyaFeUuRe4

BTS’ V subtly revealed that there was safety equipment in case one needed it. He posted photos on Twitter and Instagram wearing green protective goggles, presumably not letting the sand or wind affect his eyes when not filming.

BTS’ Proof creates more records

With millions of ARMYs across the world awaiting the release of Proof, it was bound to make multiple headlines for conquering numerous music and sales charts. As per Hanteo charts, the anthology album Proof became the second-ever album to cross two million sales in one day. The album sold 2.1 million copies.

Unsurprisingly, the first ranked holder of the record goes to BTS’ 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7, which recorded 2.6 million first-day sales.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far