5 unreleased BTS demos that the members teased on social media

BTS demos are being released as a part of the third tracklist on their upcoming Proof album. ARMYs have always requested that the group release their demos as an album. BTS demos have been teased in the past by the members and they sound as good as the final product.

Unfortunately, out of the 15 songs on the third tracklist, only one of them will be available on digital platforms. All the other 14 songs will be available in CD format only and ARMYs won’t be able to stream these masterpieces.

In light of these releases, the following are some unreleased BTS demos.

5 BTS demos that ARMYs wish they could play on repeat

1) SUGA's Seesaw demo

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt 뒤적거리다 보닠ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 초안이 똭 뒤적거리다 보닠ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 초안이 똭 https://t.co/bJGnQJn3TW

The Seesaw demo is one of the BTS demos to find its way into the Proof album’s tracklist. On April 7, 2020, SUGA found the guide version of Seesaw to be drastically different. A lot of the layering in the original song was missing from the demo.

The name of the file was Flower Vocal Guide, which made fans believe that Seesaw could have originally been titled Flower.The file was found while rummaging through their archives and he decided to post it on Twitter for fans to immerse themselves into the Love Yourself era.

2) Jungkook's Dis-ease demo

Andy ⭐️ on temp break @JKBunnysBun too bad we couldn’t we get a full Jungkook Dis-ease demo :( too bad we couldn’t we get a full Jungkook Dis-ease demo :( https://t.co/geV15ZkMpX

On March 5, Jungkook posted the demo for his version of the BTS’ song Dis-ease on Weverse. The song sounded completely different. The lyrics were in English and the tempo was drastically different.

The melody for the bridge of the song Dis-ease, which was released on their BE album, was written by Jimin. Jungkook’s snippet also contained different lyrics which would’ve also given the song an entirely different meaning.

Unfortunately for the fans, this BTS demo will not be seeing the light of day anytime soon.

3) V's Spring Day demo

The 2017 hit song Spring Day has topped every BTS discography rating. The song hasn’t left the Melon charts in South Korea since its release. It’s a fan favorite around the world and is also one of V's favorite BTS tracks.

So, when V uploaded his demo version of Spring Day, fans were surprised to see how different their beloved song could have sounded. The chorus sounded brighter and more cheerful.

Although the fans wouldn’t want to change a thing about the song, they would definitely love to have V’s version of the song as a keepsake. This wish is finally being fulfilled by BTS as their Spring Day demo is on the tracklist for their Proof album.

4) Jimin's FAKE LOVE demo

Jimin made Jin and Jungkook listen to his demo of their iconic song FAKE LOVE in episode 6 of Bon Voyage season 3. The audio was of him singing a tune to the beat of the song FAKE LOVE.

He mentioned to the other two members that he hadn’t written any lyrics to the song so he was singing made up words that were neither English nor Korean. This didn’t stop Jin and Jungkook from jamming to made up lyrics, and that was how the word Kajjafeeluv was added to BTS and ARMYs’ vocabulary.

5) Jin's Epiphany demo

Finally, fans will be able to hear the melody Jin had produced for his solo song Epiphany. Jin’s demo of Epiphany was more along the lines of Brit pop. On a VLive broadcast, Jin mentioned that he worked for two weeks on the beats, however, it was not selected for the final version of the song.

ARMYs were also disheartened to not be able to get Jin’s version in full and had to be satisfied by the snippet he shared with fans. However, the full demo version will be released on the BTS' anthology album.

BTS demos allow fans to see how involved the members have been in the composition, production and writing process of the songs they sing. It was mentioned by the members that sometimes all of them write competing melodies for the same song.

With the release of BTS demos, fans get to know not only about each member’s interpretation of the song but also their style of music production.

Edited by Sayati Das