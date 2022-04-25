BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's OST 'With You' for K-drama 'Our Blues' becomes fastest song to reach #1 on iTunes

K-pop idols BTS’ Jimin and Wanna One’s Ha Sung-woon have made OST history as their latest original soundtrack, With You, for the ongoing K-drama series, Our Blues, topped the iTunes Song Chart in 100 countries within four hours and 44 minutes. The two singers have created ripples on the internet, with fans swooning over their mellifluous vocals.

With You is also Jimin’s first OST track since his debut as a member of the K-pop boy group BTS almost nine years ago. The OST, sung along with Ha Sung-woon, is predominantly in English, with some portions sung in Korean. The song is about heartbreak and longing, which aims to leave listeners and viewers emotional.

BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's OST 'With You' breaks the record held by 'Dynamite' on iTunes

On April 24, 2022, tvN K-drama series Our Blues released the much-awaited OST titled With You, sung by K-pop idols and real-time close friends Jimin and Ha Sung-woon. The song immediately snagged the top position on iTunes Song Charts around the world, breaking all-time records.

With You debuted at #1 on the worldwide iTunes Song Chart as well as on the European iTunes Song Chart. As of April 25, 2022, it also reached #1 in more than 100 countries in less than five hours, including the US, Spain, the UK, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and more.

Additionally, With You has become the fastest song to reach #1 on iTunes worldwide. The record was previously set by BTS’ hitmaker Dynamite, which took approximately eight hours to reach the noteworthy landmark. It is also the shortest record in OST history to achieve this feat.

chart data @chartdata HA SUNG WOON and Jimin's "With You" becomes the fastest song in history to reach #1 on iTunes in 100 total countries, breaking the record held by @BTS_twt ’s "Dynamite". HA SUNG WOON and Jimin's "With You" becomes the fastest song in history to reach #1 on iTunes in 100 total countries, breaking the record held by @BTS_twt’s "Dynamite".

The original soundtrack is also gaining popularity on Melon, which is noted as the largest music site in Korea. The OST adds to Jimin’s success as the first Korean soloist to achieve this remarkable landmark. K-pop idol Ha Sung-woon is also known for releasing mesmerizing OSTs for drama series like True Beauty, Our Beloved Summer, and more.

The original soundtrack also features South Korean actors Shin Min-a and Lee Byung-hun on Jeju Island. Our Blues is a heart-touching story that narrates the bittersweet life journey of a diverse array of characters who are interconnected with each other in different ways.

