BIGHIT MUSIC responds to reports of BTS Jimin's apartment being seized 

BTS’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has officially addressed the recent reports about the seizure of group member Jimin’s apartment due to negligence and non-payment of health insurance premiums.

"A portion of the mail was delayed due to a mistake."

Big Hit Music responded with a statement explaining the situation. Korean news outlet Biz Hankook reported that the NHIS had seized Jimin's apartment at Nine One Hannam in Seoul on January 25 due to Jimin allegedly not paying his health insurance.

Fans of the K-pop idol were left puzzled when it was reported that Jimin’s luxury apartment had almost been seized due to the charges stated. However, it was later clarified that it had been due to a mistake by the singer’s managing company.

BIGHIT MUSIC releases official statement regarding Jimin's apartment issue

On April 24, Korean media outlet Biz Hankook reported that the National Health Insurance Service had seized BTS Jimin’s luxury apartment on January 25, 2022, as the singer did not pay his health insurance premiums.

Jimin purchased the high-end apartment for 5.9 billion South Korean Won (approximately $4.7 million) back in May 2021.

The report also stated that Jimin received four separate notices regarding the seizure via registered mail when his apartment was temporarily seized. The seizure was ultimately lifted on April 22 after the idol paid the overdue health insurance premiums.

As the news spread, BTS’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, responded and took responsibility for the fiasco with an official statement deeming it as negligence from their end.

As per the statement, Jimin was unaware of the matter, and the mail wasn’t forwarded to him due to an error. Since the idol was busy with scheduled activities overseas, the agency was overseeing his mail but failed to convey the letter to him.

BIGHIT MUSIC stated:

"Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake."

It continued:

"Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as his premiums being overdue."

BIGHIT MUSIC ended the statement by apologizing for causing concern and taking responsibility for the matter. It stated:

"As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologize for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.”

Meanwhile, Jimin has released his first-ever OST With You for the K-drama series Our Blues with close friend Ha Sung-Woon. The original soundtrack topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 100 countries within 4 hours of its release.

The OST has also broken the record of BTS’s Dynamite to reach the incredible landmark in the shortest period in OST history and for a Korean solo act.

