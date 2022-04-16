SEVENTEEN's 'Darl+ing' snags top rankings on iTunes in 34 different countries

World-famous K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN recently released its first-ever English single Dar+ling on April 15, 2022. The new track is the first English song that is performed by all 13 members of the band and serves as a pre-release song for the group’s upcoming full-length album, which is set to drop in May.

Shortly after its release, the song ranked #1 on the iTunes Top Song chart. Produced with groovy tunes and bass-heavy beats, fans should keep 911 on speed dial as the group is here to steal hearts worldwide.

SEVENTEEN sets iTunes charts ablaze with first-ever English drop Dar+ling

The English track has been much-anticipated by fans from all around the world. With this new song, SEVENTEEN’s intentions are crystal clear. The new track is dedicated to fans and serves as a 'thank you' song for their support and love.

Soon after its release on April 15, at midnight EST, SEVENTEEN’s English single Dar+ling snagged top rankings on iTunes ‘Top Song’ charts by placing #1 in 34 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Singapore, the Philippines, and more. The hit single ranked in the top 10 in 46 countries and also topped various charts on Japan’s Line Music, mo-mu, and more.

In a recent interview with Billboard, group member Joshua revealed that they wanted to thank their global fans, known as CARAT, for their love and encouragement even though they don’t understand Korean. He stated:

"We always wanted to thank our global CARATs for all the love that they send to us and love our songs even though they don’t understand Korean, but we’re hoping that this album will serve as a gift to our CARATs to show how much we’re thankful for their love and support."

Meaning of the group's latest drop

Dar+ling depicts a sincere and sweet love story in which the members narrate their love and thank CARATs for their endless love and support. The word 'Darling' is split in two with the plus sign in the middle, signifying the group and its fans coming together as one.

The lyrics, "Let me meet with you who are special, and let's become a perfectly complete one", proves the gratitude and undying love the members feel for their fans.

Prior to the new release, the K-pop group's sub-units and solo members released songs in English for fans to enjoy. This includes Vernon and Joshua’s 2 Minus 1 from SEVENTEEN’s recent mini-album Attaca, released in May 2021, and Woozi’s solo mixtape Ruby.

Edited by Khushi Singh