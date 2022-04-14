SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan to take a break from promotions after testing COVID positive

On April 13, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan tested COVID positive ahead of the group’s comeback and will be taking a break. Part of the group’s vocal line, the 26-year-old idol, is currently experiencing a sore throat and a mild cough. The singer also came into contact with fellow members Mingyu and Vernon.

However, the company stated that the members wore masks and were not considered close contacts. With the group gearing up for promotions for their first English single, Darl+ing, which also serves as a pre-release, this month and a full-length album next month, Jeonghan will not participate in the scheduled activities as of now.

PLEDIS Entertainment updates fans about SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan’s health status

A day ahead of the much-awaited first English release, Darl+ing, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, tested COVID positive. The group’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, released a statement announcing that the member contracted the virus on April 13.

The statement explained that the idol first tested positive on a self-test kit. He quickly took a rapid antigen test, which also returned positive. Since then, the singer has been undergoing self-treatment and quarantine at home. He is also experiencing “a sore throat and a mild cough.”

The company further stated that Jeonghan was in contact with Mingyu and Vernon. However, they weren’t deemed as close contacts as they were wearing masks and had met briefly. Vernon contracted the virus on February 25 and recovered fully on March 3. Mingyu was never reported to have tested positive for COVID.

As a result, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan will be unable to take part in any promotional activities for the time being. PLEDIS Entertainment assured fans that they would prioritize Jeonghan’s recovery.

Meanwhile, another member, Wonwoo, might also not be participating in the promotions as his mother passed away a week ago. The agency did not state when he would return, but fans demanded that Wonwoo be given enough to grieve.

On the other hand, anticipation continues to rise as the days for Darl+ing near. The 13-member group has been busy the past few months. They held an offline and online concert, SVT in CARATLAND, in preparation for an upcoming world tour, filming the variety show Going Seventeen, and the full-album comeback.

With scheduled activities lined up, it remains to be seen what SEVENTEEN’s upcoming promotions will look like. Darl+ing will officially be released on April 15.

