SEVENTEEN to make a comeback in May

After much speculation, a SEVENTEEN comeback is finally within reach. SEVENTEEN will be making a comeback sometime in May of this year, according to an exclusive media outlet report by STARNEWS on March 17.

According to the source, the group plans to return to Korea in mid-May with a full album, marking the group's first full album release in nearly two years and eight months after the release of 'An Ode' in 2019.

SEVENTEEN's comeback speculation was confirmed by their agency

#열세_개의_감정과_함께해요🤭 [17'S] 천방지축 얼렁뚱땅 세븐틴 씨의 하루 끝생활력은 0%지만 끼니는 170% 꼭꼭 잘 차려먹는 세븐틴 씨밥 먹고 요가하고 청소하고 비 맞고 일하고 랑이도 돌보는 모든 세븐틴 씨 셉랑해❣ [17'S] 천방지축 얼렁뚱땅 세븐틴 씨의 하루 끝😴생활력은 0%지만 끼니는 170% 꼭꼭 잘 차려먹는 세븐틴 씨🍋🍷🍔🐟밥 먹고 요가하고 청소하고 비 맞고 일하고 랑이도 돌보는 모든 세븐틴 씨 셉랑해❣#다음_주는_드디어💐#열세_개의_감정과_함께해요🤭 https://t.co/SkYDo61qub

PLEDIS Entertainment, the group’s agency confirmed:

“SEVENTEEN is preparing to make a comeback with a full-length studio album in May.”

While the group has not released a full album since 2019, they released their ninth EP, Attacca, on October 22, 2021, with the lead single "Rock with You." Attacca was the group's first double-million-selling album, with a total sale of 2 million copies.

After that, they also released a special Japanese single named Power of Love on December 8, 2021, with the message that spring will arrive if we all have the power of love, even in winter's cold and terrible situation.

Earlier in the month, a business prediction report was posted by Twitter user @elsserafim regarding a possible SEVENTEEN comeback. The table outlined Korean HYBE musicians' activities and contained various upcoming projects for most of them.

The table mentioned an album to be released in June with a sales goal of 2.1 million copies, which led to the initial spark of a comeback.

While preparations for a comeback are underway, the Rock With You singer will see fans at Seoul's Jamsil Auxiliary Stadium later in the month for their 6th fan official meeting from March 25 to March 27.

The upcoming fan conference will take place through both online and offline mediums. The first two days of the fan meeting will be held entirely offline, with the final day also taking place online.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, offline fan meetups are only open to Korean citizens and foreigners living in South Korea.

:) @sounds_of_cheol seventeen May sched as of now.. Hanabi jp fanmeeting, 7th year anniv, & full length album comeback also means new rings for svt ??! seventeen May sched as of now.. Hanabi jp fanmeeting, 7th year anniv, & full length album comeback also means new rings for svt ??!

Members, as well as fans, are equally excited about the release. Member Hoshi took to Weverse to share his excitement about the release soon after the official announcement.

