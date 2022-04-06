SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's mother passes away, fans send their deepest condolences 

K-pop idol Wonwoo from SEVENTEEN recently lost his mother due to an illness. The singer’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, released an official statement announcing the sad news and requested fans to support the idol in his time of mourning.

Previously, group member Joshua stated that Wonwoo’s mother took care of him when he visited the United States as his parents, too, were living in the region. He thanked Wonwoo’s family for their kindness and generosity.

Pledis Entertainment releases official obitury for SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's mother

On April 6, 2022, K-pop idol Wonwoo’s mother passed away due to an illness. The band's agency, Pledis Entertainment, released an official statement announcing the unfortunate news. The agency did not disclose the illness that Wonwoo’s mother was suffering from as they thought it best to keep things private.

The agency stated:

"Hello, this is PLEDIS Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member WONWOO’s mother passed away this morning from an illness."

Pledis Entertainment continued to explain that Wonwoo is currently in the funeral hall with his family and close friends. People gathered will attend the funeral of Wonwoo’s mother and pay their respects.

"Wonwoo is currently in the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends."

The agency further requested fans to support the K-pop idol during his time of grieving and to also pray for his mother and family.

"We ask for your kind consideration and support so that WONWOO can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace."

CARATs send their deepest condolences to SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and his family

Upon hearing the sorrowful news, fans took to social media to send their deepest sympathies to Wonwoo for the loss of his mother. They also prayed for his family and hoped that Wonwoo’s family finds comfort and peace in the people that surround them.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is gearing up to release its first-ever English single. The group announced via its official social media accounts that its new single will be a pre-release of its fourth full-length album, which is set to drop in May. The group’s English-language single will debut on April 15, 2022.

